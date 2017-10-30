We’re incredibly happy to be recognized for the value we provide our enterprise feedback management clients in this report. In 2017, we spent a great deal of effort aligning towards enterprise needs and value. We look forward to serving this market more in the future.

SurveyGizmo, an enterprise-grade survey and data insights platform and leader in empowering business professionals to make informed decisions, has been recognized as a high performer in Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) according to the G2 Crowd Fall Grid Report.

G2 Crowd recognizes SurveyGizmo as a leader in the Enterprise Feedback Management industry for its outstanding service and value. Based on consumer votes, this Grid Report presents the top tools for collecting, organizing, and communicating customer, market, and employee feedback data throughout an organization.

The companies included in the EFM Grid are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence. 100% of SurveyGizmo’s G2 Crowd users rated it with four or five stars out of five, and 93% mentioned that they would recommend SurveyGizmo to others.

This Grid Report showcases SurveyGizmo as a solid solution in the feedback management space and as an organization to be considered when looking to gather enterprise feedback.

CEO and Co-Founder Christian Vanek says, “At SurveyGizmo, we pride ourselves on tuning into our customer needs and acting on their feedback. We’re incredibly happy to be recognized for the value we provide our enterprise feedback management clients in this report. In 2017, we spent a great deal of effort aligning towards enterprise needs and value. We look forward to serving this market more in the future.”

This announcement is a reflection of SurveyGizmo’s continued growth and diversified offerings that are now available to enterprise customers.

SurveyGizmo is grateful to have received several distinctions in 2017. Earlier this year, they were ranked 1st in Survey Software on TopTenReviews, and awarded PC Magazine Editor’s Choice. They were also named a Forbes Small Giant, a Denver Post Top Workplace Achiever and a Built In Colorado Top Tech Company.

About SurveyGizmo

Founded in 2006, SurveyGizmo is a powerful survey and data insights platform that empowers business professionals to make informed decisions. Through high-powered application software, it offers user-friendly data collection tools for understanding your customers, markets, and employees in real time and communicating this information across an organization. It provides data insights in over 205 countries, with 50,000 new surveys created and 7.5 million responses collected every week, for customers like Fedex, Microsoft, Bloomberg Television and GE.

