Square 9® Brings Encompass Conference to Nashville, TN

Square 9 Presents Encompass 2018 With significant growth of our audience, consisting of people eager to learn and share new ideas, we are overwhelmed with the excitement Encompass brings, and anticipate this to be a resounding trend in 2018

Developers of award-winning Enterprise Content Management solutions, Square 9® Softworks welcomes its dedicated dealer channel and their customers back to Encompass 2018, a conference unlike any traditional industry event. Encompass 2018 offers innovative philosophies, providing renewed education on the entire Square 9 solutions portfolio, along with a strategic focus on new product development and the future direction for Square 9’s product initiatives. With three days of education networking and idea sharing, Encompass is designed to ‘change the direction of your business’.

Encompass 2018 is being held from October 3rd - 5th, 2018, at a fantastic new venue, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, in Nashville, Tennessee. Offering 700,000 square feet of unique event space, the Gaylord Opryland is designed with luxury and comfortability in mind, providing attendees with a nostalgic indoor/outdoor recreational arena, including a state of the art convention center for highly engaged learning and breakout sessions. A main attraction at this year’s conference will be the awards dinner, hosted at the Grand Ole Opry, known for drawing fans from around the globe to experience intimate performances and one-night-only collaborations between country legends and contemporary chart-toppers.

Encompass 2018 will also provide a number of intuitive high-level speaking engagements for a tailored educational experience for Resellers and Customers alike. Representatives will be on hand to offer dynamic perspective from Sales, Marketing, Development and seasoned engineers accommodating the technical expertise that separates the Encompass conference from the rest. In addition, current sponsorship interest looks to create a more diverse atmosphere than in years past, with an exclusive group of equipment manufacturers, ISVs and integrators, all of whom will be participating in the Encompass 2018 Technology Showcase.

“While narrowly avoiding a hurricane in 2016, we took our time to strategically find a new venue and location that was both versatile and unique. The Gaylord Opryland, along with its location in Nashville, provides us with the foundation towards making Encompass 2018 a huge success,” said Ethan Voltolini, Director of Marketing, Square 9. “The last few years have been examples of an exceptional conference that our entire community has come to expect. With significant growth of our audience, consisting of people eager to learn and share new ideas, we are overwhelmed with the excitement Encompass brings, and anticipate this to be a resounding trend in 2018”.

For more information, please visit http://www.encompassconference.com.

