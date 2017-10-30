Annual Golf Outing Raises Funds to Support Regional Healthcare Agency

On Monday, September 18th, more than 90 golfers enjoyed a beautiful Fall day at the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills Annual Golf Classic at Neshanic Valley Golf Course in Neshanic Station, NJ. Between registration fees, sponsorship dollars, live and silent auctions, and other contributions, a record-setting $75,000 in proceeds will support the home care agency’s home health, hospice and palliative care, adult day and community wellness services.

“We are grateful for the generosity of all the players, sponsors, volunteers, and others who helped make this year’s event such a great success,” said Daniel Powell, President and CEO, VNA of Somerset Hills. “Through their contributions, our patients and their caregivers can feel peace-of-mind knowing that life-changing healthcare and support services will continue to be available from the agency, when needed.”

Co-chairs Carolyn Fahey of Bedminster, NJ, and Anthony Frisoli, MD, of Basking Ridge, NJ, led the 2017 VNA Golf Classic Committee. Special thanks go to gold sponsors ABC Supply Co., Inc., Robert M. Gardiner, and The Meridian Group/UBS Private Wealth Management. Photos from the 2017 event are available on http://www.facebook.com/vnaofsomersethills. With the return of co-chairs Fahey and Frisoli, the 2018 VNA Golf Classic will take place on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Neshanic Valley Golf Course.

About VNA of Somerset Hills

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills and its subsidiaries provide individuals and families with comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective home and community healthcare services, regardless of ability to pay, using partnerships where appropriate. The VNA is a charitable, tax-exempt home health agency and hospice certified by Medicare, accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services. Credentials include recognition as a 2016 HomeCare Elite® Agency.

For more information about the organization:

Web: http://www.visitingnurse.org

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VNAofsomersethills

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/vna-of-somerset-hills

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VNASomHills