The latest Accurate Network Adjustments. we-do-IT’s adjust.IT solution increases the efficiency of network management, optimization, and performance by improving the location accuracy of your business’ network asset information. Our expert consultants use our own specialist software, adjust.IT, to automate the network adjustment process and improve spatial accuracy during conflation, which results in significant savings and quality improvements.

The new adjust.IT product and conflation methodology offers some key advantages over other conflation approaches, which are prone to issues when data is exported to external systems for adjustment. These issues occur when the data is imported back into your system and can include: loss of network connectivity, exhaustion of database keys, poor quality assurance and quality control, or an extended database freeze period. Additionally, clients can lose visibility of data until it is returned post process to their database, as well as incurring the risk that data in the design state will not be exported or adjusted.

Software Update Business Benefits



The latest spatial information from multiple field sources increases work place efficiency

Improved data sharing between utility, local counties, and emergency authorities

Regulatory compliance for distribution networks

Increased efficiency in Dial Before You Dig requests

Accurate sales and use tax calculations

Improved sales and marketing

Enhanced Features



Project management

Automation of adjustments

Preservation of connectivity model

Rules based adjustments

Object specific rules

Quality management

No extended freeze of the database is required

Transactional rollout process

Adjustment of assets in a design state

Prevention of database conflicts

Deliveries calibrated to external Systems

adjust.IT and LatLonGO® by we-do-IT North America is geospatial land base alignment and mobile GIS technology servicing Telecom, Gas, Water and Electric Utilities around the world. LatLonGO® for iOS, Android, and Chrome devices. To learn more visit http://www.latlongo.com, http://www.adjust.it. we-do-IT Inc, 390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350 Broomfield, CO 80021, +1.303.960.2775