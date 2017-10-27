Abt Associates CEO Makes Annual Women in Power List

For the fourth year in a row, Abt Associates has been named among the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe Magazine and The Commonwealth Institute (TCI). Abt Associates President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan, who has been at the helm of the company since 2009, was ranked 13th on the listing.

“It is an honor to stand among this prestigious group of women leaders. This recognition would not be possible without my colleagues at Abt Associates, the impact of the work they do to improve lives around the world, and their dedication to our mission,” said Abt President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan.

The full list was published in the magazine’s Women & Power Issue available here.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is an engine for social impact, harnessing the power of data and grounded insight to bring people from vulnerability to security worldwide. We provide research, consulting and technical services globally, working in the areas of health, environmental and social policy, technology and international development. http://www.abtassociates.com