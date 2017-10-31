Infinite CBD provides quality hemp-derived CBD products. No part of our society — not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural — has been spared this plague of drug addiction and this horrible, horrible situation that’s taken place with opioids

Evidence demonstrates cannabidiol (CBD) is a potential beneficial treatment for opioid abuse.

President Donald Trump declares the opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday. Killing more than 100 people each day, it is the “worst drug crisis in America.”

CBD is a phytocannabinoid which interacts naturally with our endocannabinoid system (ECS) and should be looked at as a way to reduce opioid addiction. Unlike most medications which target the endogenous opioid system, CBD indirectly regulates neural systems modulating opioid-related behaviors.

People worldwide are looking at CBD as a way to clear out their medicine cabinets.

Kristin, Infinite CBD customer, describes his experience with prescription medications as a “guessing game.” His prescriptions for anxiety and stress were constantly switching because the tolerance he built up did not work with his condition. Since discovering CBD, Kristin no longer has to experiment with prescriptions or the negative side-effects. He uses an Infinite CBD vape cartridge throughout the day to prevent outbreaks

With conditions like severe degenerative disc disease, fibromyalgia, pseudarthrosis, and severe nerve pain, Kevin, another Infinite CBD customer, had only one choice; consume prescription medications to rid the discomfort. Soon Kevin's life became helpless after constant suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety, and pain. On a daily regimen of an Infinite CBD dropper, he no longer takes a prescription medication and only used CBD to heal after two spinal fusions.

Why is CBD replacing modern medicine?

The ECS has interaction with neurotransmission systems that are important for signalling induced by drug use. Type 1 cannabinoid receptors (CB1) are co-localized with opioid receptors to modulate reward, goal-directed behavior, and habit formation of addiction. Our type 2 cannabinoid receptors (CB2) are shown to be present in dopamine neurons of the brain which regulate the function of dopamine neurons central to addiction behaviors.

Research suggests that CBD could be beneficial for treating people dependant on opioids due to the antianxiety, analgesic and sedative properties it holds. Currently, medications on the market target the endogenous opioid system. CBD provides a way to indirectly regulate neural systems modulating opioid-related behavior to help reduce the side effects normally associated with current opioid treatment.

The Department of Health and Human Services directs all federal agencies to use any emergency authorities that they have to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. With this evidence, CBD should be looked at as a way to target our ECS and naturally regulate opioid behavior.

