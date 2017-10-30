QueTrak vehicle counting system for slow or stopped vehicles Without an accurate, non-intrusive means of counting queued and stopped traffic, transportation agencies and traffic engineers have been at a severe disadvantage,” said Andy Souders, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering for All Traffic Solutions.

All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities, announces the launch of the QueTrak vehicle counting system for slow or stopped vehicles. QueTrak is the only fixed, portable non-intrusive vehicle counting system available that accurately counts vehicles whether they are queued, stopped or tailgating. This groundbreaking traffic counting solution counts all vehicles in a single lane that are traveling between 0-25 mph.

Unlike other vehicle counting systems on the market, QueTrak uses dual-laser sensing to recognize the space between vehicles whether they are moving or stationary. The web-enabled solution fills the fundamental need of traffic engineers, transportation agencies, parking management, public works departments and urban planners to understand the magnitude of traffic and congestion issues in order to develop solutions, and to leverage data and analytics to alleviate congestion and craft long-term solutions.

QueTrak has wide-reaching applications in transportation management including:

● Measuring the flow of traffic at major intersections, work zones, airports and other congested areas

● Maintaining accurate occupancy counts at airport and station terminal entrances and exits

● Gauging traffic delay times at bridge, tunnel, gate and tollbooth entrances

● Diversion of traffic flow in the presence of high traffic volume, road accidents, events and other delays

● Utilizing data and analytics in near real-time to measure and compare traffic flow for specific days, times and locations, in order to create data-driven solutions

“Without an accurate, non-intrusive means of counting queued and stopped traffic, transportation agencies and traffic engineers have been at a severe disadvantage,” said Andy Souders, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering for All Traffic Solutions. “QueTrak enables them to take proactive steps to manage traffic flow and implement improvements to make roads safer. When used in conjunction with All Traffic Solutions’ conditional messaging solutions they can effectively divert traffic using dynamic messages on variable message signs.”

