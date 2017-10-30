Pepper Cloud’s insight-driven analytic capabilities help life sciences clients improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their content.

Vodori, Inc., an innovator in life sciences content management, is honored to be named one of CIO Review magazine’s 20 Most Promising Enterprise Content Management Solution Providers of 2017. CIOReview, a leading enterprise technology magazine in the US, selected Vodori in recognition as a next generation leader in providing solutions to influence and create significant impact in the ecosystem. As part of the honor, the Vodori Pepper Cloud platform developed to streamline the marketing review process for life sciences marketers, is featured in the November issue of the publication (https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/November2017/ECM/).

Vodori designed Pepper Cloud’s suite of SaaS products to provide organizations with tools to create, manage, and analyze content across the enterprise. As life sciences companies are increasingly facing a highly regulated and competitive environment, while also forced to increase productivity and decrease operational costs, it’s essential that they have a content management system that is effective and efficient. Pepper Cloud is comprised of three core solutions that work in tandem to expedite approvals and publication, cut cost and risk, and drive commercial results for life sciences marketers.

Pepper Cloud’s insight-driven approach captures data at every touchpoint of the operational and publication process, informing marketers on how the content performs. Marketers can quickly identify and compare different types of content against customizable metrics like ease of approval and lead generation. Marketers can then use these insights to confidently redirect investment efforts from operational support to creating content that delivers.

“We specialize in providing an insight-driven content management solution for the life sciences industry,” says Scott Rovegno, president and CEO, Vodori. “Pepper Cloud’s analytics capabilities and our unmatched customer support helps clients improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the content as well.“

The Pepper Cloud suite of software solutions includes:



Pepper Flow – approval process management system to route, review, comment, approve and distribute collateral

Pepper Canvas – web content management tool that enables users to create, edit and publish websites

Pepper Folio – content management program that provides immediate access to appropriate approved collateral

All of the Pepper Cloud solutions include Pepper Insights and Pepper Library. Pepper Insights includes a dashboard that traces and reports real-time user interactions and material usages including references, claims and distributions. Pepper Library is a digital asset management (DAM) collection of all content.

“We empower marketers to publish great, impactful content rather than churn out volumes of unused marketing material,” said Rovegno. “Pepper Cloud provides the foundation for life sciences companies to start making intelligent content marketing decisions based on real-time data and insights.”

About Vodori

Since 2005, Vodori has been helping clients in the life sciences industry market, sell, support and service their clients using the Pepper Cloud platform. Vodori provides insight-driven solutions that expedite approvals and publication, cut cost and risk, and drive commercial results. Vodori’s Pepper Cloud solutions can be combined to create a seamless and comprehensive content supply hub that helps create, manage and analyze content marketing efforts across the enterprise. For more information about Pepper Cloud, visit vodori.com/pepper-products.