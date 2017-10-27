Anago Cleaning Systems Opens In Charlotte

Anago Cleaning Systems (Anago), an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 35 Master Franchise locations and over 1,400 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and internationally, is pleased to welcome its newest Master Franchise Owner in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the second Master Franchise territory in the state and will cover the greater Charlotte metro area.

Anago of Charlotte is owned by Jeff Prue, a former executive in the insurance industry. With his extensive experience in operations and comprehensive knowledge of evaluating complex business processes, Jeff will also promote Anago’s Unit Franchise opportunity throughout the entire Charlotte market.

“Jeff’s dedication to helping other entrepreneurs become business owners themselves is exactly what we look for in a prospective Master Franchise Owner ” said Adam Povlitz, President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “He will definitely make a positive impact in the Charlotte area.”

For over 30 years, Jeff has worked in the insurance industry for big brands including Allstate. Due to his background working in business operations, Jeff brings a comprehensive knowledge of the systems, people, and processes that function in a business.

“Anago provides a robust infrastructure so that business owners like me can have an immediate impact on Franchisees,” says Jeff. “My goal is to help grow that mission within our community.”

To explore Master franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or judy(at)anagocleaning(dot)com or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.