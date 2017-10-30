Tax time is often a time of worry for many Americans. There is just so much to do and so much to keep track of. However, if people enlist the help of a CPA (a Certified Public Accountant), it can make tax time much less stressful.

Doing taxes without any help can be a difficult process. With that in mind, Irvine taxes expert Robert Borish, CPA has recently created a report that illustrates why people should get a CPA to help them with their taxes every year.

Whether someone needs help with local Irvine taxes, or state or federal returns, it is helpful to understand exactly what a CPA can do to help.

Why People Should Hire a CPA to do Their Taxes

Tax time is often a time of worry for many Americans. There is just so much to do and so much to keep track of. However, if people enlist the help of a CPA (a Certified Public Accountant), it can make tax time much less stressful. Here are some reasons why hiring a CPA is a good idea.

They are Extremely Knowledgeable and Have Lots of Experience

CPA’s are often very well versed in a number of different financial services. These individuals go through hundreds of hours of study and years of work before they can even get the CPA designation. Compare that to how much most people know, and going to a professional seems like a no-brainer. There is a great chance that no matter what a person’s tax situation or needs are, are CPA will be able to help.

They Can Likely See/Find Things Most People Would Miss

When people do their own taxes, there are a lot of different things to keep track of and organized. This can lead to people often forgetting or missing something in their taxes, which can have major implications. This means that often using a CPA can not only save people money (when they find deductions people didn’t know about), but can also help them avoid costly penalties that can come from providing or entering wrong information.

To Help With Complex Returns

If people are a self-employed, own a small business or have many different income sources or deductions, doing taxes can be incredibly confusing. Instead of doing guesswork or hours of research, it can be beneficial to go to a CPA. They will have the expertise and experience to deal with even the most complex of returns. However, even if a person has a relatively simple tax return, it can be beneficial to go with a CPA if people want to be certain their taxes are done correctly.

Looking for someone to help with tax preparation or other services? If so, be sure to reach out to Robert Borish, CPA. Borish has been providing local Irvine tax, state and federal tax and accounting services for decades and prides himself on his vast knowledge of the industry. Whatever financial or tax issue presents itself, rest assured that Robert can likely help out.

Robert Borish, CPA Inc.

6 Venture #120

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 951-5002

