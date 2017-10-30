Many people are likely paying much more in taxes than they need to.

Recently, Irvine taxes expert Robert Borish, CPA released a report on tax tips to save money. More people are paying more taxes than necessary. From local Irvine taxes, local taxes anywhere or state or federal, it is important to know exactly what taxes a taxpayer is obligated to pay and what kinds of deductions are allowed.

Read the full report below.

Tax Tips to Save Money

Paying taxes can be quite expensive, but they don’t have to be. No one loves spending money on taxes, but they are a requirement for every working person in the country. However, many people are likely paying much more in taxes than they need to. With that in mind, here are tips to save some money come tax time.

Keep all Important Receipts/Tax Documentation

While it may seem hectic, it is quite important to keep all receipts and tax documentation organized throughout the year. If people don’t do it, there is a good chance they can miss saving opportunities or forget how much to report for certain things. Also, if people don’t have all the necessary documentation and they get audited, they will likely have some explaining to do and some penalties to pay.

Make Sure To Take Advantage of Deductibles

Some tax benefits out there are obvious, but there are a number of different ones that people have no idea about. If people aren’t taking advantage of all the deductions they quality for, they are essentially throwing money away. Some commonly overlooked deductions are depreciation of electronics that are used to produce income (phone/computer) and even mileage used for charitable causes.

Have A Professional Help

By far the best way to save money at tax time is to enlist the help of a professional. While they will often charge for their services, they can often save money that wouldn’t have been saved otherwise. These people are incredibly knowledgeable for the most part and will do everything in their power to help taxes be as low as they possibly can. Even if people think they are great at doing their own taxes, it couldn’t hurt to consult a professional and see how they can help!

