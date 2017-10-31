FEI and Greenlight Technologies will collaborate with the Financial Executives Research Foundation to develop financial performance and risk management research.

Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs and other senior-level finance executives, today announced Greenlight Technologies, a pioneering leader in risk, financial performance and regulatory compliance solutions, has joined the FEI Strategic Partner Program.

“We look forward to working with Greenlight Technologies to support our research and program development by addressing how to unlock value from the ever-increasing amounts of data within our respective organizations and improve financial performance,” said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI. “Without partners like Greenlight Technologies, our robust research and educational initiatives would not be possible.”

FEI and Greenlight Technologies will support FEI and its sister organization, Financial Executives Research Foundation (FERF), in developing research focused on financial performance and risk management. In addition, Greenlight Technologies will present a breakfast session on strategies to drive free cash flow at FEI’s Current Financial Reporting Issues conference (CFRI) on Tuesday, November 14, in New York.

Greenlight Technologies is focused on supporting financial transformation initiatives. Its analytics software solutions supports CFOs and the business by helping them extract actionable insights from data, quantifying risk in dollar terms, and helping bring cash back onto their balance sheets.

“CFOs today face many challenges in making well-informed strategic decisions based on incomplete data and lack of real-time insight,” said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO of Greenlight Technologies. “We are pleased to partner with FEI to support CFOs through insightful research and guidance while providing innovative solutions to make sustainable improvements.”

FEI’s Strategic Partners gain opportunities to demonstrate their companies’ thought leadership while aiding in the professional development of FEI’s members. Notably, Strategic Partners contribute to educational programming as well as co-sponsor networking events and shaping event themes. FEI’s Strategic Partner program also includes additional channels to directly reach FEI membership, giving members access to valuable resources and information affecting their day-to-day responsibilities.

Other FEI Strategic Partners include Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC, SmartPros, a Kaplan Company and Workiva.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the U.S. and a chapter in Japan. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Greenlight Technologies

Greenlight Technologies is the pioneering leader in risk, financial performance and regulatory compliance solutions, providing an enterprise-wide approach to cyber governance, managing regulatory change, and quantifying the impact of financial and operational risk. Strategic decision-making in fast-changing environments requires a different approach. Through the unique ability to integrate and correlate information across multiple technology domains and provide decision-makers with real-time recommendations, Greenlight Technologies supports key CFO, CISO, and Finance Transformation initiatives. Global 1000 companies rely on Greenlight Technologies to efficiently enable sustainable financial performance improvements and compliance across enterprise applications and business processes. For more information, visit http://www.greenlightcorp.com.

