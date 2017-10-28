“Our goal is to provide loans to churches that have excellent credit and those facing financial hardship."

Griffin Capital Funding has been a nationwide leader in church financing for more than 17 years providing over $1 Billion in loans to churches across the country. They have loan programs to help churches of all sizes, denominations and credit. They have also developed a private money loan fund for churches facing financial problems. Griffin Capital Funding created the loan fund to fill the gap for churches that cannot qualify for one of their traditional loan products.

The mission of Griffin Capital Funding’s private money loan fund is simple: Fund churches that have bad credit or hardships and put them back on the path to a healthy financial future. When a church completes their loan term with the private money fund, they will be ready to transition into one of Griffin’s regular loan products with excellent rates and terms. Griffin Capital Funding does not want to see any church close its doors because it could not find financing. “Our goal is to provide loans to churches that have excellent credit and those facing financial hardship. Although we are not able to help every church, we try very hard to help every church,” stated John Berardino, President of Griffin Capital Funding.

Griffin Capital Funding just closed a private money loan in Greensboro, NC. The situation was unique because the borrower was the owner of a church building rather than a church itself. The building housed two churches that rented their space. Griffin Capital Funding moved forward with the loan because the churches would be displaced if the building did not get the needed repairs that were the root of the loan request. The deferred maintenance included a much-needed new roof along with other issues in the building. “This was a unique transaction for us because the borrower was not a church but the collateral for the loan was. The buildings needed some work and without completion of the work, the tenants in the buildings, which were churches, would not be able to remain in the properties.” - John Berardino

At the end of the day, no church should close its doors or lose its building due to a financial setback if the problem can be corrected. The Griffin Capital Funding private money loan fund provides a second chance to these churches. If your church falls into this category or your church is looking for a low priced regular loan with long term fixed rates, please call 800-710-6762 or visit church-loan.com.

Griffin Capital Funding has been serving churches for 17 years by providing church loans for the refinance, construction, renovation, and purchase of almost any church building (church-loan.com). On average, Griffin provides about $100,000,000 a year in loans to churches. Griffin Capital Funding is one of the most well-known and respected church financing companies in the country. Griffin Capital Funding also offers loans to for profit businesses through the SBA 7A and 504 loan programs.