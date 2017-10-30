Now more than ever, consumers have expanded choices because our plans help them take control over how much they spend on health plan costs.

Alternative health insurance leader Pivot Health recently announced the release of its new zero deductible health insurance plans, rounding out its product offering of health insurance options. The zero deductible plan features cash benefits for doctor office visits, hospital stays, lab work, surgery and more without the costs associated with deductible and coinsurance plans.

“This year’s open enrollment period will be very different than past years because many consumers have fewer affordable choices,” said Jeff Smedsrud, Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Health. “Five years after the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces launched, for many consumers who do not receive subsidies to pay their premiums, the marketplace plans are simply unaffordable. This is why zero deductible plans can be a great solution for families that need cash to pay for everyday doctor office visits or unexpected accidents instead of being responsible for thousands of dollars of medical bills their traditional ACA medical plan won’t pay.”

In addition to zero deductible benefit plans, Pivot Health offers direct-to-consumer and agent-assisted short term health insurance, plus plans to help supplement insurance gaps when accidents and sudden illnesses occur. Short term medical plans recently received a victory with President Trump’s executive order on October 12, encouraging expansion of the availability of short term products, with longer coverage periods and renewals. These new rules will be a help to some individuals and families looking to purchase a more affordable health insurance option. Short term health insurance plans often exclude pre-existing medical conditions.

“Now more than ever, consumers have expanded choices because our plans help them take control over how much they spend on health plan costs,” said Smedsrud. “Come November 1 when open enrollment begins, the American health care consumer will be able to sign up for an ACA plan or get more affordable, zero deductible health benefits. The choice will be theirs to make. But at least they will have a choice.”

Smedsrud urged consumers whose income makes them eligible for marketplace subsidies to consider them their first choice, but to complement that choice with a Pivot Health plan that fills costs not covered by high deductibles. Only plans sold in the ACA marketplaces are eligible for premium subsidies.

About Pivot Health

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals that has managed more than $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with many national carriers. The founders of Pivot Health have led previous firms that were acquired by NYSE companies or that rank in the Top 100 for fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Jeff Smedsrud is a co-founder of insurance shopping site HealthCare.com