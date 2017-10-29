Several states now have cannabis grow laws. Why not learn cultivation techniques from the experts? "With several U.S. states now allowing for legal cannabis cultivation for personal use, millions of people have a strong desire to learn how they can make the best use of this exciting new opportunity.” -- Max Simon, CEO and founder of Green Flower Media.

Green Flower Media, the world’s largest online platform for cannabis knowledge and training, is launching the Growers Quest, a private online membership that shows people how to grow their own high-quality organic cannabis right from home by learning from the industry’s top cannabis growers, breeders, scientists, and experts.

The video-based service takes viewers behind-the-scenes into the personal gardens and grow operations of the industry’s most legendary cultivators for a detailed, up-close look at how to grow top-quality, organic cannabis. Indoor, outdoor, greenhouse – the experts in Growers Quest teach you everything they know, ranging from credible, step-by-step guidance for beginners to advanced training for experienced growers.

“With several U.S. states now allowing for legal cannabis cultivation for personal use, millions of people have a strong desire to learn how they can make the best use of this exciting new opportunity,” said Max Simon, CEO and founder of Green Flower Media. “We’ve teamed up with over 25+ of the world’s most legendary cannabis growers to provide step-by-step guidance on exactly how to grow your own organic clean cannabis right from home.”

Topics range from basics like setting up your grow room or outdoor grow space, selecting the right strains, nutrients and fertilizer, to more high-level trainings like advanced breeding strategies, biological pest management, increased terpene production and how to maximize the genetic potential of your plants.

This is the first time so many high-profile, award-winning cannabis growers have opened up their knowledge, experience, and best practices in a unified effort to teach cannabis growing to anybody across the globe. The mission is to help people – at any experience level – grow an abundant supply of their own organic cannabis while navigating the many challenges that can arise throughout the process.

Experts featured in the Growers Quest include:

♦ Kevin Jodrey of Wonderland Nursery, one of the world’s top cannabis genetics experts.

♦ Kyle Kushman of Vegamatrix, one of the world’s leading indoor cultivators and a 13-time Cannabis Cup winner.

♦ Mel Frank, author of the Marijuana Grower’s Guide and one of the true legacy growers of our day.

♦ Steve DeAngelo of Harborside, founder of the largest medical marijuana dispensary in the world.

♦ Dan Grace of Dark Heart Nursery, one of the largest providers of high quality cannabis clones in the world.

♦ Mean Gene of Freeborn Selects, one of the world’s top cannabis breeders.

♦ And many more!

Simon says: “Up until this point, growing cannabis has been an illegal underground activity that has felt taboo and scary. Our goal with the Growers Quest is to bring growing cannabis out of the shadows and into the light so we can help people create an abundant supply of clean safe cannabis that’s customized to their exact needs and desires.”

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington all have laws allowing people to legally grow their own cannabis at home.

The Growers Quest platform also includes a private community where people can directly engage with the experts and other growers from around the world, ask questions and get trustworthy answers.

Anyone who joins the Growers Quest before November 3 will receive a 50% discount for their online membership, plus enough product discounts on grow supplies to more than cover the cost of membership.

For more information, please visit Green Flower Media or contact Erin Caires.

Email: erin (at) greenflowermedia (dot) com

About Green Flower Media

Green Flower Media is the world’s largest platform for cannabis knowledge and training featuring over 300+ experts, doctors, scientists, cultivators, and industry experts. With an extensive library of online classes and videos, Green Flower's mission is to help people improve the quality of their lives through cannabis.