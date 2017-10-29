Barrel for the Bank We at Cane Land Distilling Company could not more pleased to assist in raising funds and bringing awareness to their mission with this unique, one-of-a kind opportunity.

Cane Land Distilling Company has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to offer a unique opportunity to individuals and business owners in their “Barrel for the Bank” Campaign. Cane Land Distilling Co. is auctioning off a 53-gallon single barrel of Original Mississippi Floated Whisky (OMFW) to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

After more than six years of aging, the barrel was floated over 1,100 nautical miles down the Mississippi River, right here to Baton Rouge. All bottling for the online auction winner will be handled through Cane Land and the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support their mission of feeding those in need across 11 parishes.

The 53-gallon barrel of OMFW is valued over $15,000. The bidding for the Barrel for the Bank began on October 1, and will run until November 2. Bids can be made online at https://one.bidpal.net/barrelforthebank/welcome.

“We are thrilled about this fundraiser that Cane Land Distilling Company has presented the Food Bank,” said Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

"The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is vital to our community,” said Walter Tharp, Founder and President of Cane Land Distilling Co. “We at Cane Land Distilling Company could not be more pleased to assist in raising funds and bringing awareness to their mission with this unique, one-of-a kind opportunity."

For more information about the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, visit brfoodbank.org.

Additional information about Cane Land Distilling Company’s OMFW or other products, visit canelanddistilling.com.