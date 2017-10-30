RepuGen, a leading reputation management and patient satisfaction software for medical & dental practices, has released the RepuGen App for Android smartphones and tablets. The RepuGen App is available for immediate download via the Google Play Store, and only requires a RepuGen account to use.

The RepuGen App includes the pivotal Negative Review Protection feature, which identifies and intercepts unhappy patients, allowing them to be contacted before a negative review is posted. Paired with mobile push notifications, healthcare providers will immediately know when a patient rates them negatively, and within just a few clicks will be able to contact that patient.

Additionally, you get access to your complete RepuGen dashboard; bringing your favorite RepuGen features, including your RepuScore, Feedback Word Cloud, Net Promoter Score, Patient Sentiment Analysis, and more, directly to your mobile device. All of these features are provided with the same HIPAA-compliant security measures as RepuGen’s main browser application.

“Since the creation of RepuGen, we knew that a mobile app would be essential,” says Ajay Prasad, Founder and President of RepuGen. “Once the software was where it needed to be and our clients were ready, we began development immediately. We can’t wait to see how well it resonates with our current and future clients.”

The RepuGen App is available on the Google Play Store today: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.repugen.android. Plans for an iPhone version are already in the works. Please visit http://www.repugen.com to create your account today.

About RepuGen

Launched as a healthcare reputation management software in 2016, RepuGen is now seen as a go-to software for understanding patient satisfaction and generating positive online reputation. After seeing major success with smaller practices and medical groups, RepuGen has since grown to serve major organizations in Orange County, including MemorialCare Medical Group, Torrance Memorial Health System, and Greater Newport Physicians. To date, over 1,000 providers are using the software in their practice.