Carolina Women in Business (CWIB) will host its 12th annual conference – titled “______ Like a Woman: Defining Our Own Success” – on Nov. 10 at the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

UNC Chancellor Carol Folt will open the conference.

Cree Chief Marketing Officer Betty Noonan and Vubiquity CEO Darcy Antonellis will give keynote addresses.

Workshops will explore:



Centered leadership

Elevating your communication and executive presence

Deconstructing the entrepreneurial pitch

Panels focused on women in business include:



Retail and real estate – the e-commerce effect

Fortune 500 companies

Dealing with career disruptions

Working in male-dominated industries

CWIB sponsors are Amazon, Siegfried, BASF, Eastman, Accenture, Cisco and Harris Williams & Co.

CWIB is a student-run organization providing the women of UNC Kenan-Flagler with opportunities for career and community development and networking opportunities in preparation for their post-MBA journeys.

The event is open to all UNC students, faculty, staff, alumni and members of the business community. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets to the daylong event.

