Yummy Spoonfuls, the fresh-frozen organic food brand for baby and toddler, has been awarded the highest score of any baby food sold in pouches, whether frozen, refrigerated, or shelf-stable, by the Clean Label Project. The study, released this week, examined infant formulas, cereals, juices, electrolyte drinks, jarred foods, snacks and pouches for contaminants and toxins, including lead, arsenic, BPA and pesticides.

Yummy Spoonfuls received the highest brand score in the pouches category with a 4.7 out of 5 star rating. Full results are now available at CleanLabelProject.org.

“I believe with all my heart that every child deserves fresh, organic homemade food, just like parents would make at home if they had the time – food that is bursting with nutrition, flavor and vibrant color, with no additives, not even citric or ascorbic acid,” said Agatha Achindu, founder of Yummy Spoonfuls. “This is the philosophy that drives our rigorous process. We have innovated by scaling homemade baby food for national distribution, so receiving the Clean Label Project’s “Best In Class” designation is a tremendous affirmation of our success. We are honored, but not surprised, since a super-clean product has been our standard from day ONE.”

Among the findings, the CLP study found that over 25% of baby foods sampled had detectable levels of lead, and that over 50% of products labeled as “BPA-free” tested positive for BPA.

"Our children deserve the cleanest nutrition we can provide, and Yummy Spoonfuls is proud to be recognized for making food that sets the standard for purity,” said Camila Alves McConaughey, co-owner and chief brand director of Yummy Spoonfuls. “We are committed to providing the healthiest options, and food families can rely on. Yummy Spoonfuls' full range of delicious choices are free of dangerous toxins, which, the Clean Label Project study shows, is not the case in many of the brands out in the market."

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It says, “We often hear about the clean food movement but many of us don’t really know what it even means. “Clean” labels are those that are transparent and include ingredients you can recognize and trust. Especially when it comes to feeding our children, we want to be able to rely on companies like Yummy Spoonfuls to provide foods as close to those we could make ourselves, free of harmful substances and full of nutrient-rich ingredients.”

About Yummy Spoonfuls:

Yummy Spoonfuls® is frozen baby and toddler food made from selectively sourced organic meats, whole grains and naturally ripened produce and legumes – with no preservatives, additives or fillers. Yummy Spoonfuls' founder Agatha Achindu and Camila Alves McConaughey, Co-owner & Chief Brand Director, joined forces to change the way kids eat from their very first spoonful and create a simpler way to provide delicious, just-like-homemade food for babies and tots. Yummy Spoonfuls gently cooks its recipes with care and immediately flash freezes after cooking to ensure vital nutrients are kept intact and flavors remain vibrant. All Yummy food is packaged in BPA-free, microwave and oven safe, easy-to-use pouches and containers. Yummy Spoonfuls is available in Target’s frozen aisle. For more info, visit http://www.yummyspoonfuls.com.