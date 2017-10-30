“The cost saving and financial benefits of programmed deployments are significant and a win-win solution all around,” said Joe Hoyt, Supervisor of OSP Engineering for Shentel Communications.

Positron Access Solutions is pleased to announce the general availability of the new BRX-VDSL2 Broadband Reach Extender for VDSL2 networks.

The new BRX-VDSL2 is built on the same patent pending technology as the very successful BRX-XLR for ADSL2+ networks that has been deployed by the thousands in rural communities across America. “We are very pleased with the performance results of our VDSL2 amplifier,” said Pierre Trudeau President and CTO of Positron Access Solutions. “We can now offer our Tier-1, 2 and 3 operators another solution when fiber is not a viable option, we deliver 25/3 Mbps per pair at 6,500 feet; this is double the distance operators will typically specify for this service level on a VDSL2 circuit,” said Trudeau.

One of the most important features of the BRX family of products is the placement flexibility. When an existing copper loop can benefit from amplification, the most significant factor is having placement flexibility where the repeater is placed. Having a wider range of placement options means that existing splice points can be used with multi-pair enclosures, cabinets and pedestals and be rolled out as part of a programmed deployment. “The cost saving and financial benefits of programmed deployments are significant and a win-win solution all around,” said Joe Hoyt, Supervisor of OSP Engineering for Shentel Communications. “We are deploying the BRX-XLR in our network using pedestals and we are very pleased that we will be able to extend the reach of our VDSL2 loops with the new BRX-VDSL2 amplifiers,” said Hoyt.

The BRX-VDSL2 can deliver 50/5 Mbps over 2-pairs of VDSL2 at 6,500 feet. BRX-VDSL2 is available in one and two-pair standalone IP-sealed enclosures, and it is also available in the two-pair module form factor for use with an 8-port and a 24-port sealed IP65 enclosure with wall mount, pole mount and strand mount (1, 2 and 8 pairs) options. A 24 pair chassis is also available for use within 3rd party telecom pedestals, street cabinets. Every BRX-VDSL2 product comes with integrated primary solid-state lighting protection.

About Positron Access Solutions

Positron Access Solutions is a worldwide leader in xDSL amplification, multi-pair Bonded Copper and Fiber solutions for the most demanding Carrier applications, including Metro Ethernet services, MTU/MDU, and backhaul of Small Cell sites and remote DSLAMs. Positron Access was first to deliver an 8-pair bonded VDSL2 solution supporting Vectoring, G.INP and compliant with ITU G.991.2. Positron’s FS-GIGA is CE 2.0 certified and is the first commercial product to deliver 1 Gbps symmetrical service at a distance of 800 feet of telephone wires. It enables Operators to leverage fiber, multi-pair VDSL2, G.fast bonded copper over telephone wiring, or coax and GPON to deliver enhanced Carrier Ethernet services. Positron Access Solutions is a member of the Metro Ethernet Forum. Positron's global footprint extends from the United States and Canada through Europe, Latin America, Asia and the South Pacific.