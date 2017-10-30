The University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School graduated 113 working professionals from its Evening and Weekend Executive MBA Programs on Oct. 29.

The top-ranked Executive MBA Programs provide a world-class curriculum and emphasize career and leadership development. Students travelled from across the U.S. to attend classes in Chapel Hill. They entered with an average of more than 12 years of significant work experience, and work for a diverse set of multinational and local employers, including QuintilesIMS, Lenovo, Shell, Caterpillar, Red Hat, Blackbaud and Railinc.

“Congratulations to our graduates who exemplify the high standards and values of UNC Kenan-Flagler,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, senior associate dean of MBA programs and professor of marketing. “They will be enormously successful as they apply the energy, creativity and commitment they brought to their programs to the next phase of their careers. They depart with a new professional community – a group of colleagues and friends they will interact with for the rest of their lives – and as well-rounded leaders who will make a positive impact in business and in their communities.”

Scott Hultman (EMBA ’08), Ethel and James Valone Distinguished Chair for Plastic Surgery at UNC, gave the keynote address.

Jeremy Reynolds, senior director, human resources business partner at Grifols, and David Newton, business manager, performance materials at Ingevity, were the class speakers.

Graduates presented teaching excellence awards to Mabel Miguel, clinical professor of organizational behavior and director of the Global Business Center, and Atul Nerkar, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship and former associate dean of the Executive MBA Programs.

