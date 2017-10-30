Delta Dental of New York, Inc., announced today its 2018 recommitment to the New York Health Benefit Exchange (http://www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/) — one of several individual purchasing channels offered by the dental plan.

The New York exchange open enrollment for plan year 2018 is November 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018. Two different types of plans are available: DeltaCare® USA, a prepaid/dental HMO-type program, or Delta Dental PPO(SM), which allows enrollees to get covered services from both in- and out-of-network providers. Enrollees typically have the lowest out-of-pocket costs by visiting in-network providers. SHOP plans also are available; check the New York Health Benefit Exchange for plan options.

Delta Dental of New York and its affiliated companies, rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, represent the largest dental benefits carrier on the exchanges, with more than 230,000 enrollees in plan year 2017. The company’s exchange plan premiums have remained stable since it joined the New York Health Benefit Exchange in 2014.

Consumers, dentists and employer groups have access to an online Health Care Reform Resource Center (http://www.deltadentalins.com/hcx/healthcare-reform-for-individuals.html) to help navigate the public exchanges for dental coverage and learn more about the Delta Dental plans being offered. A feature called Check Your Enrollment (https://www.deltadentalins.com/hcrsearch/faces/home.jspx?_afrLoop=927855504862000&_afrWindowMode=0&_adf.ctrl-state=un99iryir_4) helps consumers quickly verify Delta Dental’s receipt of their enrollment information from the state or federal public exchange.

To access information about dental plans available to individuals and groups in the federal and state public exchanges, visit http://www.healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596, TTY: 855-889-4325, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Off-exchange plans for individuals

For individuals who choose not to or are not eligible to purchase Delta Dental plans through the exchange, Delta Dental offers other ways to purchase dental coverage. Visit https://www.deltadentalins.com/individuals/plans/ for more information about available plans, pricing and eligibility.

About Delta Dental of New York

Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and its affiliated companies operate in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Together, they provide dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.

1) DeltaCare USA is offered in these states by these affiliates: CA — Delta Dental of California; D.C. — Delta Dental of D.C.; FL — Delta Dental Insurance Company: MD and TX — Alpha Dental Programs, Inc.; NV — Alpha Dental of Nevada, Inc.; New York — Delta Dental of New York, Inc.; PA — Delta Dental of Pennsylvania; and UT — Alpha Dental of Utah, Inc.

2) Delta Dental PPO is offered by Delta Dental of California and its affiliates, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Delta Dental PPO is offered in Texas as a DPO through Delta Dental Insurance Company.