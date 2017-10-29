We all entrust our kids to teachers and education professionals like Duane and Jaclyn Roberson every day of the year. To take care of them, comfort them, listen to them, teach them, and make sure they finish the school year with more skills than they began!

This is why Lauren D Collier and Rob Hoben of real estate firm Live Dream Colorado started the Colorado Springs Teacher Program. When any teacher at any school in Colorado Springs chooses to work with Lauren Collier and Rob Hoben to buy or sell a home, the community-minded Realtors donate $250 to the teacher’s school.

The Robersons recently worked with Collier and Hoben in selling and purchasing homes this year, putting the Teacher Program to work. On October 21, 2017, Collier & Hoben delivered a check in the amount of $250 to the Palmer High School Cross Country Team on behalf of coach and science teacher Jaclyn, in the presence of coach Robert Gilliam and the entire cross country team. On October 23, 2017, Collier & Hoben delivered a check in the amount of $250 to West Middle School in the presence of Principal Shalah Sims on behalf of School District 11 Career and Technical Education director Duane, who said “Let’s keep Westside money on the Westside.”

This was just a small way they can give back and simply say Thank You to all of the teachers that do so much for all of our kids and communities.

This brings the total amount that Live Dream Colorado teacher clients have earned for local schools to $1,000 in 2017.

Teachers of all grade levels and subjects are welcome to participate in raising funds for their school, and all schools in Colorado Springs are eligible to participate in the Colorado Springs Teacher Program.