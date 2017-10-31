Grand Hyatt Denver Introduces a Menu Designed for Smaller Meetings

Host a Small Meeting at a Downtown Denver Hotel We understand how important the small meeting can be and the seriousness and scope of their agendas.

Grand Hyatt Denver announces a special menu designed for small meetings. The Culinary and Event staffs created the selection based on their experience, understanding what special needs these retreats and gatherings might have. It was developed to simplify the planning process so that the meeting organizers can make arrangements quickly and easily, allowing them to focus their attention on the meeting itself.

“At Grand Hyatt Denver, we always appreciate the opportunity to host retreats and get-togethers for smaller groups. We understand how important the small meeting can be and the seriousness and scope of their agendas. We know what they want and have simplified it to make planning effortless. It is our job to pay attention to the details,” said Kimberley de Tessan, Director of Events.

Grand Hyatt Denver has ideal facilities to accommodate small groups. Nearly 13,000 square feet of the total of 52,600 square feet of meeting and event space, roughly 25%, easily accommodates board meetings for up to fifty people. Furnishings are comfortable, some with soft leather chairs. The meetings rooms, including space in the iconic Pinnacle Club on the 38th floor of the adjoining office tower, offer ample space for displays and presentations. Audio-visual requirements are met seamlessly by the in-house team.

The new Small Meetings Conference menu can be found on the Meetings page of Denver.Grand.Hyatt.com or by calling (303) 603-4050. RFPs may be sent by email to Denrd-Catering(at)Hyatt(dot)com.

About Grand Hyatt Denver

Grand Hyatt Denver, ideally located one block from the 16th Street Mall, in the heart of downtown Denver’s business and financial district, completed a $28 million renovation in 2015. Its unique lobby features linear stacked fireplaces set in chiseled stone on a 29 foot high wall, a focal point for arriving guests. Grand Hyatt Denver is walking distance to some of the Mile High City’s best attractions and provides 516 spacious, redesigned accommodations. Each boasts free high-speed internet access, well-lit work stations, furnishings designed for comfort and the Hyatt Grand Bed. Grand Hyatt Denver offers one of downtown Denver’s only rooftop jogging tracks and tennis courts, a complement to its indoor pool that adjoins a 24-hour health club, all of which are complimentary to Hyatt guests. Pub 17 on Welton Street, a Sunset Magazine Editors’ Pick, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and features “Happy Hour” daily along with a selection of over 35 Colorado craft beers. In-room dining is available around the clock. Included in Grand Hyatt Denver’s over 52,600 square feet of flexible meeting and event space are five large ballrooms and fourteen meeting rooms as well as the renowned Pinnacle Club by Grand Hyatt Denver. From its lofty perch on the 38th floor of the adjoining office tower, the entire Rocky Mountain Front Range is clearly visible through floor to ceiling windows. Among its recognitions, Grand Hyatt Denver is the recipient of CVent Top 100 Meeting Hotels in the United States and the Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence.

Reservations for the Grand Hyatt Denver may be made by visiting Denver.Grand.Hyatt.com, by calling toll-free (800) 233-1234 or by contacting a travel planner.

