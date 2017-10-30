ProTek Devices' Miniature DFN-10 Package The TVS array is provided in a miniature DFN-10 package to make it suited for PCB areas where the need for space is at a premium.

ProTek Devices™ has introduced a new transient voltage suppressor array (TVS array) designed for circuit protection in various popular interfaces such as Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire, wireless communications components, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, and the type-C connector. It protects against electrostatic discharges (ESD) and electrical fast transients (EFT).

The PLR05214LC is an ultra-low capacitance (0.35pF) device that meets various IEC standards: 61000-4-2 (ESD), IEC 61000-4-4 (EFT), and 61000-4-5 (surge). It protects four bidirectional data lines and provides an integrated solution at higher data transmission rates with a minimum insertion loss, while maintaining signal integrity. Maximum power dissipation is 100W for an 8/20 micro second surge pulse. It has a 5.0 rated standoff voltage and 6.0 minimum breakdown voltage, and The PLR05214LC is also RoHS and REACH compliant. It also has a flammability rating of UL 94V-0

The TVS array is provided in a miniature DFN-10 package to make it suited for PCB areas where the need for space is at a premium. It has an approximate weight of only seven milligrams. The package also features lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed) and a solder reflow temperature of (pure-tin - Sn, 100) 260-270 degrees Celsius.

ProTek Devices’ PLR05214LC is delivered in minimum quantities of 3,000 devices on 8mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481. Pricing information and purchasing details can be had by contacting any authorized distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. The company’s distributor and representative channels are available worldwide across the USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.

About ProTek Devices

In business 25 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. The company offers a product line of overvoltage protection components and overcurrent protection components. These include transient voltage suppressor products (TVS arrays), avalanche breakdown diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, PPTC devices, and electronic SMD chip fuses. These components deliver circuit protection in various electronic systems against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; and electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI). The company maintains its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. More information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.

