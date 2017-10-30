EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced today that it was named in Forrester’s Vendor Landscape: Product Information Management (PIM), Q3 2017 Report. The goal of the report is to introduce digital business leaders to the modern PIM landscape as well as the vendors whose solutions empower teams to tell product stories across a constellation of touchpoints. EnterWorks is one of only 17 PIM vendors Interviewed for the report; it is also the only vendor cited as having both PIM/marketing lifecycle hybrid and PIM/product lifecycle management hybrid capabilities. This is a critical capability for enabling B2B2C execution, which is a key EnterWorks strategy to enable customers for the full content lifecycle.

(The full report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase here.)

EnterWorks was also named one of the 10 PIM providers that “matter most” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management Solutions, Q4 2016 Report. According to Forrester, based on the firm’s 28-criteria evaluation of PIM providers, EnterWorks and nine others were identified to be the most significant. That report showcased how each provider helps eBusiness professionals make the right choice for their business.

“We believe our inclusion by Forrester in both reports complements EnterWorks’ vision and capability that is described in our new white paper on Storytelling, ‘The New Shopping Reality: How the Visual Store Uses Augmented Reality to Deliver Experiential Moments @ Scale,’” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “We agree with Forrester that a goal of product information solutions is to empower teams to tell product stories. Enablement of such storytelling is essential for digital businesses to compete on content to differentiate themselves among customers.”

Within the Vendor Landscape report, PIM vendors are categorized by geography, vertical focus, PIM functional focus, pricing model, available deployment models and sample customers. Vendors’ top verticals and top PIM focus areas are listed. EnterWorks include: (Top Verticals) retail, manufacturing (branded and other), distribution, consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, and pharma; (Top PIM focus areas): Omni-domain master data management, PIM/marketing lifecycle hybrid and PIM/product lifecycle management hybrid.

Within the Forester Wave report, EnterWorks is listed as a Strong Performer and is cited as being well positioned to deliver “product insights in the cloud” as well as providing its customers with strong reporting capabilities and flexibility in its cloud architecture. Vendors in the report, including EnterWorks, were evaluated against 28 criteria grouped by Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. The company received the highest possible scores in the Product Road Map and Strategic Direction, Product Taxonomy / Relationship Management, New Customers, and Revenue Growth criteria.

