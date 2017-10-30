“Eaton has a proud history of supplying dependable and durable differentials into the racing and off-road markets,” said Jeff Saxton, product manager, Eaton. “With this rebate program, now there is even more reason to put the confidence of an Eaton differential in your vehicle.”

Power management company Eaton is announcing a rebate of up to $70 on many of its popular performance differentials in a promotion that runs through the end of 2017. The Performance Payout rebate applies to purchases of the Eaton ELocker®, Detroit Truetrac® and Eaton Posi® differentials from November 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017.

“Eaton has a proud history of supplying dependable and durable differentials into the racing and off-road markets,” said Jeff Saxton, product manager, Eaton. “With this rebate program, now there is even more reason to put the confidence of an Eaton differential in your vehicle.”

Eaton ELocker

The Eaton ELocker is an electronic, selectable differential designed for drivers that need traction on-demand. At the flip of a dash switch, drivers can go from open to 100 percent locked. A second flip of the switch deactivates the unit to resume normal driving. Other features include:



Selectable operation;

Net-forged gears for added strength;

Reliable, on-demand operation; and,

Works for drivers in both forward and reverse gears.

Detroit Truetrac

The Detroit Truetrac is a helical-gear style, limited-slip differential that maximizes wheel traction and enhances driving and handling characteristics. Its versatility makes the Detroit Truetrac the ideal traction solution for almost any type of vehicle. Features include:

Smooth, automatic operation;

Maintenance-free parts;

Unique, helical gear design; and,

Works for drivers in both forward and reverse gears.

Eaton Posi

The Eaton Posi limited-slip differential helps to control traction in street rods, light duty pick-up trucks and all types of tarmac running race cars. Features include:

Pyrolitic carbon clutches;

Rebuildable design;

Net-forged gears for added strength;

Smooth, automatic operation; and,

Works for drivers in both forward and reverse gears.

The rebate form, original UPC label from the box, and original sales receipt must be sent to Eaton Performance within 30 days of purchase. The offer applies to complete units only and replacement parts and service kits are excluded from this program. Visit http://www.eatonperformance.com/rebate for full details and to download the rebate form.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.