Breweries in need of a ready-to-use, fast acting surface sanitizer without quaternary ammonium now have an effective product for sanitizing food contact and non-food contact surfaces in their facilities. Best Sanitizers’ new Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is an alcohol-based sanitizer for hard, non-porous surfaces and can be used throughout the entire brewery. From the commercial brew house to the home brewing segment, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer can help maintain a clean and sanitized brewing environment.

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is ready-to-use, which eliminates the hassle of measuring and mixing potentially hazardous chemicals. It is a no rinse sanitizer, which saves the user time, and reduces the risk of reintroducing contaminants to a previously sanitized surface. Due to Alpet D2 Quat-Free’s 70% alcohol formula (62.5% Ethanol / 7.5% isopropanol), it is fast acting and highly evaporative. Commercial brewers and home brewers can clean and sanitize almost any hard, non-porous surface, including stainless steel, copper, aluminum and plastic with this product. As a food contact surface sanitizer, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer kills 99.999% of the following bacteria in 60 seconds: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes, Enterobacter sakazakii and Vibrio cholerae. As a non-food contact surface sanitizer, Alpet D2 Quat-Free kills 99.9% of tested bacteria in 10 seconds. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer can also disinfect precleaned, hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed. It is NSF listed, Kosher, Pareve and Halal certified. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer will fill an immediate need with the many brewers who are looking for a convenient, quat-free sanitizer.

“This is a new and unique surface sanitizer that provides brewers with an effective tool in the fight against cross-contamination.” added Ryan Witt, Best Sanitizers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is the perfect addition to our line of surface sanitizers.”

Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is available in quart bottles with trigger sprayers, 5 gallon pails, and 50 gallon drums.

To learn more about Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer or any of Best Sanitizers’ other products, please visit http://www.bestsanitizers.com or call 888-225-3267 for more information.