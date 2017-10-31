“I am excited to offer local service and support, as well as key products necessary to the gaming and hospitality market such as union calculations, IRS tip compliance, and toke splits; all included in the integrated suite of offerings.”

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of cutting-edge Workforce Management / Time & Attendance solutions, is thrilled to announce its newest partner: Las Vegas Time Systems, led by Workforce Management and Gaming industry veteran Mark Arredondo. With this new partnership, NOVAtime has a clear path to providing its best-of-breed Workforce Management / Solution, with powerful features well suited to the gaming industry, as well as its superlative support and implementation services.

Mark Arredondo is a 21-year veteran of the Workforce Management industry specific to Las Vegas. He began his career at ADP, where he held the top sales management position in the office then later moved on to become the Vice President of Sales and an equity partner at Compu-Cash Systems, a Kronos reseller for the gaming industry, where he sold time management products to some of the industry’s most recognizable names, The Venetian, Station Casinos, Caesar’s Palace and MGM Resorts. “I see an immense opportunity for NOVAtime to make a significant impact on the Workforce Management landscape of the gaming industry world. I am grateful for the opportunity to join forces and double down with NOVAtime, a leader in the time and labor market. Las Vegas has spoken, and demands more from their Workforce Management / Time & Attendance provider. We are here to answer the call.” stated Mr. Arredondo.

Speaking specifically to what NOVAtime and Las Vegas Time Systems could offer Las Vegas’ signature industry, Mr. Arredondo explained, “With my experience at Compu-Cash Systems, I am fully aware of the specific needs of the casinos. I am excited to offer local service and support, as well as key products necessary to the gaming and hospitality market, such as union calculations, IRS tip compliance, and toke splits; all included in the integrated suite of offerings.” Mr. Arredondo continued, “These offerings, combined with our team of industry veterans, representing a combined 90 plus years of experience specific to gaming, position NOVAtime for a bright future in gaming.”

Speaking on the NOVAtime perspective, Andy Rivkin, Director of Sales Operations, said “NOVAtime is positively buzzing with energy over this new partnership. We are excited to combine NOVAtime’s excellent offerings for the Gaming Industry with Mark’s experience and winning track record. We are sure this is going to be a jackpot for everyone involved.”

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.