It's no secret that We Insure has been expanding at a rapid rate in Florida and Georgia throughout the past 8 years. Even after such a short period of time in the industry, their presence is evident – with almost 300 associates, 85+ locations, and countless awards and achievements. They've made it known that this success stems from building and maintaining relationships – with their Carrier Partners, their insureds, and of course – their Agency Owners.

Brad Ashton found out about We Insure from a friend who has been with We Insure for many years. His colleague was extremely happy with We Insure because of the opportunity to choose from multiple insurance carriers and getting the best prices. After further research it only took Brad a short time to be totally convinced that We Insure was the type of agency he wanted to have for his valuable customers.

Brad found three major advantages that We Insure offers to agency owners. 1) We Insure handles all the paperwork with getting appointed to many carriers. Allowing him to be competitive the day his doors open. 2) We Insure continuously negotiates commissions with the carriers and leverages We Insure total books to gain higher compensation payouts to the agents. 3) We Insure has a complete service staff in place to handle customer issues, insurance add on, and renewals.

Brad enjoys We Insure because it really comes back to the people. We Insure hires quality people which is evident from the rapid growth they have seen. "I fully expect both my agency and We Insure to grow rapidly by ensuring we are able to offer our customers quality insurance at affordable pricing."