Achieving HITRUST CSF™ Certification is a very involved and arduous task. Blueprint's experience in navigating through the HITRUST CSF™ and their partnership in helping enhance our security plan and practices was invaluable.

BluePrint Healthcare IT’s client, CareSpeak Communications, recently achieved HITRUST CSF™ Certification for Information Security and Compliance.

HITRUST CSF™ Certified Status confirms that CareSpeak and its Mobile Health Messenger Platform meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive protected healthcare information. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF™ helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

As an Approved HITRUST CSF™ Assessor, BluePrint Healthcare IT guided the CareSpeak Communications team through an exhaustive analysis of existing security and privacy measures, strengthening policies and procedures as needed.

“Achieving HITRUST CSF™ Certification is a very involved and arduous task. Blueprint's experience in navigating through the HITRUST CSF™ and their partnership in helping enhance our security plan and practices was invaluable. They were effectively an extension of our Security Team, always there when we were uncertain how to proceed, and an excellent partner who guided us through the process,” stated Krešimir Nesek, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of CareSpeak.

“We’re very proud of CareSpeak’s accomplishment, as well as of our partnership to guide them through their HITRUST CSF™ Certification journey. CareSpeak Communications focuses on intelligent health messaging, providing patients with an effortless way to manage their healthcare information through an advanced digital health platform. Achieving HITRUST CSF™ Certification is evidence of their dedication and commitment to superior security,” added Vikas Khosla, President and CEO, BluePrint Healthcare IT.

The two-year certification requires continued monitoring of security controls, no reportable data security breaches and timely completion of an interim review.

About BluePrint Healthcare IT

BluePrint Healthcare IT (“BluePrint”) has been a leader in healthcare privacy and security for over a decade. Unlike many other information security companies, BluePrint is 100% focused on serving the needs of the healthcare industry. BluePrint was one of the first organizations to publish a comprehensive roadmap for hospitals and health systems to comply with the HIPAA Security rule in 2005. Since that time, BluePrint has worked as a trusted partner with dozens of healthcare systems, medical centers, physician networks, business associates and hospital associations to help protect their healthcare data. As the longest-tenured, exclusively healthcare-focused Approved HITRUST CSF™ Assessor, BluePrint is a leading proponent of a common security standard for the industry. In addition, BluePrint is active in the HITRUST™ community and brings the HITRUST CSF™ in to all of its engagements. For more information about BluePrint visit http://www.blueprinthit.com or contact info@blueprinthit.com. Follow on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueprint-healthcare-it) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BluePrintHIT).

About CareSpeak

CareSpeak Communications, through its intelligent health messaging, provides patients with an effortless way to manage their health, powered by an advanced digital health platform. The HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF platform provide patient acquisition & engagement, medical therapy adherence, and care coordination solutions to global health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and specialty pharmacies as well as clinicians at some of the leading medical centers. CareSpeak Communications is a privately held company, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. Visit http://www.carespeak.com for more information.