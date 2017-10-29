growing fast and furious

It's no secret that We Insure has been expanding at a rapid rate in Florida and Georgia throughout the past 8 years. Even after such a short period of time in the industry, their presence is evident – with almost 300 associates, 85+ locations, and countless awards and achievements. They've made it known that this success stems from building and maintaining relationships – with their Carrier Partners, their insureds, and of course – their Agency Owners.

Brian and Frank were attracted to partner with We Insure for several reasons. One of them was that they appreciated the model of We Insure. They liked the service work that is handled by licensed professionals, freeing them to be in front of their clients more. They also appreciate the relationship with We Insure’s many carriers, providing great rates for their clients.

Within the next few years, Brian and Frank would like to help their local area by providing exceptional service and great rates. With their new We Insure Franchise, they expect to grow rapidly and make a great presence in the marketplace. Brian and Frank will be growing fast and furious.