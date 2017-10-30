BackOffice Associates Logo “We are thrilled to join two of our marquee customers – Meralco and Orica – at these premier Gartner Symposium/ITxpo and share best practices in information governance and data stewardship with the region’s prominent CIOs and IT leaders,” said Rex Ahlstrom, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer.

BackOffice Associates, the worldwide leader in information governance and data stewardship solutions, today announced that Chief Strategy and Technology Officer Rex Ahlstrom will co-present at two prominent Gartner Symposium/ITxpo events in Gold Coast, Australia and Tokyo, Japan, respectively.

Designed to give CIOs and senior IT executives insight into the strategic view of the emerging trends shaping IT and business, the first event kicks off today in Gold Coast, Australia, where Ahlstrom will be joined by Ernie G. Imperial, vice president and head of Corporate Information & Technology at Meralco, the largest utilities company in the Philippines. They will co-lead a session on “Best Practices for Ensuring that Data Supports the Modernization of Systems in the Utilities Industry,” including sharing key strategies for enterprises looking to maximize the value of their data as an asset.

Ahlstrom will co-present on November 2 at the Tokyo, Japan event with Gabriela Azzali of Orica, the world’s largest provider of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems, where she is head of SAP projects. They will co-present on the topic of “Best Practices on Migrating from Legacy Systems to SAP S/4HANA®,” drawing on Orica’s success story in ensuring trusted and assured data migration while moving legacy data throughout its largest deployment of SAP S/4HANA in the region.

“We are thrilled to join two of our marquee customers – Meralco and Orica – at these premier Gartner Symposium/ITxpo and share best practices in information governance and data stewardship with the region’s prominent CIOs and IT leaders,” said Ahlstrom. “As global enterprises look to evolve beyond legacy systems and into heterogenous IT landscapes including SAP S/4HANA, we must be prepared to synthesize and harness the value of ever-expanding data types and sources.”

BackOffice Associates believes that C-suite delegates for both symposiums will benefit from the shared experiences and lessons that both BackOffice Associates customers will share regarding their data journeys.

“As we deliver engagements to marquee customers like Queensland Rail, Meralco and Foodstuffs, we’re seeing increased demand for data stewardship and holistic information governance solutions among enterprises worldwide, said Krish Datta, CEO of Asia, Pacific and Japan, BackOffice Associates. “This is a vital requirement for the hour and that means setting the right policies around how to create and manage data, as well as aligning with enterprises’ compliance and strategic directions. The key will be to reinforce this alignment throughout organizations and their users with the least disruption – our platform capabilities are a direct fit for accomplishing this goal.”

