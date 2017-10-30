This rendering depicts the latest plan for The Yard at Fishers District, a mixed-use development which will feature restaurants, retail shops and entertainment on 17.9 acres in Fishers, Ind. This project is an exciting placemaking opportunity that brings our multiple disciplines together to create a comprehensive service offering and establish a first-class destination for the Greater Fishers community.

Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG) has contracted with Woolpert to provide architecture and engineering services for a $40 million retail, dining, entertainment, hotel and mixed-use development at 116th and Ikea Way in Fishers, Ind.

The Yard at Fishers District will be built on 17.9 acres of land off Interstate 69 near the state’s first Ikea and TopGolf.

Woolpert is the architect of record for The Yard and will provide full design services; architectural engineering; mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering; as well as structural engineering, from the design development phase through construction to the grand opening.

Jim Goggan, Woolpert project director, said The Yard has a fresh, clean and contemporary design. It will feature between 12 and 14 restaurants, a unique culinary incubator for start-up chefs, retail shops, and green space for concerts and events.

“There are multiple office buildings and corporate campuses that provide a backbone to this area, but they’re in need of restaurant options,” Goggan said. “This project is an exciting placemaking opportunity that brings our multiple disciplines together to create a comprehensive service offering and establish a first-class destination for the Greater Fishers community.”

Jim Hannigan, vice president of retail construction for TTRG, said the Indiana-based development company selected Woolpert because the firm’s full-service design could provide the necessary architecture and engineering services in-house, and could meet the project’s fast-paced schedule.

“Woolpert’s comprehensive and extensive experience in retail/mixed-use architectural and engineering services brings the professional team we need to create a successful and dynamic development in this thriving area,” Hannigan said.

Goggan said Woolpert is looking forward to working with TTRG and the city of Fishers, which Money Magazine recently named as the Best Place to Live in America. Survey criteria included job opportunities, quality public schools, low crime, and cultural and recreational resources.

“We are excited to provide our professional services to this outstanding mixed-use concept and enrich the already winning culture of the area,” Goggan said. “The Yard will support growth and provide more opportunities within the city.”

The Yard at Fishers District is expected to break ground in the spring and open in 2019.

Woolpert is a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm that delivers value to clients by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners like Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, building information modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert’s mission is to help its clients progress and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 25 offices across the United States, Woolpert serves the needs of federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the United States Armed Forces. The firm currently is doing business in all 50 states and in six countries. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.