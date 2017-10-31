Solix Technologies, Inc. “The Solix Common Data Platform is an application framework for the data-driven enterprise, said John Ottman, Executive Chairman at Solix Technologies, Inc. “Just as ERP measured financial information better, CDP measures all enterprise data better, regardless of format or source.”

Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading big data application provider for empowering data-driven enterprises, today announced Object Workbench, Data Governance Workbench, and Analyst Workbenches for the Solix Common Data Platform (CDP). In addition, Solix has released CDP API 1.0, enabling certified third-party app store access.

CDP users are able to define data in more specific ways. ERP and enterprise data warehouses are limited to structured data sources that provide a canonical, top-down view of enterprise data which may not always satisfy data-driven requirements. By storing enterprise data “as-is”, CDPs reduce costly ETL operations and stage data for "schema-on-read" NOSQL and advanced analytics applications.

The Solix CDP is cloud ready software. Key capabilities include:



Object Workbench: Uniform data collection of structured and unstructured data, ETL and metadata repository.

Data Governance Workbench: Sensitive data discovery, data masking and encryption, role based access control, retention management, ILM, GDPR, PHI, PCI and FISMA compliance frameworks

Analyst Workbench: Data preparation, data visualization, search, business intelligence and analytics

Enterprise archiving and data lake: Real-time data hub architecture for scalable processing with low cost bulk data storage

CDP API 1.0: Certified API support for Solix App Store solutions

S3 storage support: API support for Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service).

“The Solix Common Data Platform is an application framework for the data-driven enterprise," said John Ottman, Executive Chairman at Solix Technologies, Inc. “Just as ERP measured financial information better, CDP measures all enterprise data better, regardless of format or source.”

About Solix Technologies

Solix Technologies, Inc., is a leading big data application provider that empowers data-driven enterprises with optimized infrastructure, data security and advanced analytics by achieving Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) goals. Solix Big Data Suite offers an ILM framework for Enterprise Archiving and Enterprise Data Lake applications with Apache Hadoop as an enterprise data repository. The Solix Enterprise Data Management Suite (Solix EDMS) enables organizations to implement Database Archiving, Test Data Management (Data Subsetting), Data Masking and Application Retirement across all enterprise data. Solix Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and operates worldwide through an established network of value added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. To learn more, please visit http://www.solix.com

