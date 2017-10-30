CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced it has been selected by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for its Driver License and Motor Vehicle Integrated System modernization.

MDOS is modernizing its systems to reduce operating costs and enhance customer service. The modernization will strengthen data security; increase automation and timeliness in processing driver and vehicle records; provide 24/7 online access; and increase the agency’s ability to respond quickly to legislative and regulatory changes. CSG has been selected to provide IV&V services throughout the first phase of the system implementation project.

“CSG has provided IV&V services for dozens of government agencies, including many projects with state motor vehicle departments,” says Patti Garofalo, Director of CSG’s Program Modernization Practice. “Our proven teams, methodologies, and experience will help assure MDOS achieves its objectives in serving the people of Michigan.”

CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 44 state governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

