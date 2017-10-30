Storage Pros Management Acquires 14th New England Facility

Storage Pros Management LLC (“SPM”) (http://www.StorageProsManagement.com), announces the acquisition of the facility formerly known as Stor/Gard, located in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Massachusetts.

Storage Pros now owns and operates 14 storage facilities in the New England states of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, as well as five additional facilities in the Midwest and Southeast US. Storage Pros, which in recent years had overseen strategic dispositions of more than 50 properties, now once again has a portfolio of more than one million square feet of storage space.

David Levenfeld, CEO of Storage Pros Management, commented, “We see significant value-add opportunity with this acquisition, in terms of physical and operational improvements, and market exposure, as well as by growing our southern New England footprint. The property had been operated on a stand-alone basis, and will now benefit from the revenue maximization, marketing and expense control facets of our platform, including our third-party management partnership with CubeSmart.”

The Stor/Gard facility comprises approximately 81,000 square feet of storage and is situated on a major commercial roadway across from the landmark Northborough Crossing mixed-use property.

