Ameri-Pac Earns Rigorous Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification

Ameri-Pac, Inc. is pleased to announce their latest advancement in quality and food safety. As a producer of animal health and nutrition specialty products, Ameri-Pac earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 2 Certification for pet food and animal feed with an ‘excellent’ score of 96/100. This certification is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).

This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to helping its customers protect their brand reputations by providing a product that meets the strictest standards for food safety.

“At Ameri-Pac we understand the critical importance of food safety. Our clients include global, national and regional brands who rely on us as an ingredient supplier, and we work to protect their goals of delivering safe, quality products. That is why we have taken this step to obtain third-party verification of our processes,” said Bob Colescott, president of Ameri-Pac, Inc. “I’m proud of our entire staff for their role in the great accomplishment.”

To achieve SQF certification, suppliers develop, document, and implement food safety and quality plans against applicable food safety schemes. These policies and procedures are then verified according to a rigorous, multi-day audit that evaluates a company’s practices. These include every part of the production experience; supply chain verification and receipt of materials, proper good manufacturing practices, storage and shipping practices, as well as auxiliary programs and everything in between.

SQF certification provides assurance that the products sold by certified manufactures have passed rigorous international standards for food safety and quality. Products produced and manufactured under the SQF certification retain a high degree of acceptance in global markets by retailers, consumer brands, and foodservice providers.

About Ameri-Pac

Founded in 1985, Ameri-Pac, Inc. is a manufacturer of animal health and nutrition specialty products for the pet food, companion animal, farm animal, and aquaculture industries around the world. All employees are trained in food safety practices. In addition to Level 2 SQF Certification, Ameri-Pac has also earned the American Feed Industry Association’s (AFIA) Certification of Compliance under the Safe Feed/Safe Food Certification Program.

If you'd like more information about Ameri-Pac, or to schedule an interview with Bob Colescott, please call 800-373-6156 or email at info(at)ameri-pac(dot)com.