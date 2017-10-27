We’re excited to showcase the site and get Port Discovery’s visitors interacting with it. This website delivers an engaging platform that reflects the same experience that happens within the museum.

Baltimore-based integrated marketing and communications firm, idfive launches the redesigned Port Discovery Children’s Museum’s website.

The new website was reimagined with user experience at the core and to digitally enhance the museum’s mission to educate and inspire curiosity among visitors. With two thirds of website visits arriving by mobile device, the design is mobile-responsive—maximizing user experience.

270,000 children and adult caregivers visit Port Discovery Children’s Museum each year, taking part in field trips, educational programs, special events, overnight adventures and more at the Museum. The Museum hosts educational programming each day it is open, and offers more than 52 special events annually. idfive integrated seamless access to ticket purchasing and an intuitive calendar to support the organization’s robust calendar of educational programs and special events.

“We want the website to be as exciting and rewarding as when you walk through our front doors for the first time,” said Abbi Ludwig, Director of Marketing at Port Discovery Children’s Museum. “The new website better showcases the grandeur of Port Discovery as well as the fun, educational and interactive experiences visitors can enjoy when they explore the Museum. By helping would-be visitors and our longtime fans better understand what they can see, do and experience at Port Discovery, we are confident our improved website will help our audience make the decision to visit and learn through play.”

The new website features category-leading design elements such as interactive animations — built on a Drupal Content Management System.

“We’re excited to showcase the site and get Port Discovery’s visitors interacting with it,” said Matt McDermott, Creative Director at idfive. “This website delivers an engaging platform that reflects the same experience that happens within the museum. We focused on creating something that was both easy and usable for families and visitors, as well as encouraging community involvement and access.”

About idfive

As an integrated marketing agency, idfive exists to amplify the good done by brands on a mission. Born in the digital age and raised in Baltimore, the agency uses research and user experience to guide their web design, development, communications, media and branding practices for a broad range of clients — including higher education, nonprofits, consumer package goods and healthcare. Honored for award-winning work, and revered for its enviable company culture, idfive’s 40-plus-person team strives to produce great work for brands it believes in. idfive operates offices in Baltimore, MD, Raleigh, N.C. and Medellín, Colombia.

About Port Discovery Children’s Museum

As the premier children’s museum in the mid-Atlantic, Port Discovery Children’s Museum educates children and inspires life-long curiosity. Their play-to-learn philosophy opens the door for children to discover and explore the world around them and to lead smarter, healthier, more engaged lives. The Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit institution, offers 3 floors of educational, interactive exhibits and programs and is ranked among the Top 10 Children’s Museums in the United States by Fodor’s Travel, Forbes and Parents Magazine. To learn more, visit portdiscovery.org.