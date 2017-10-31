“One of the initial options we considered was to use legacy SHDSL, which could have improved the upload speed to 10 Mbps... Then we discovered the Positron FS-GIGA and we realized we could increase their bandwidth to 78 Mbps and 9.5 Mbps respectively, that’s a 600% increase”, said Herring.

At the Calix ConneXions Innovation and User Conference, Positron Access Solutions is pleased to announce that Citizens Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (Floyd, VA) has successfully deployed its FS-GIGA, the only Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) CE 2.0 Certified Carrier Gigabit Ethernet CPE with native multi-pair VDSL2 bonding capabilities for business clients in remote locations.

When fiber is not a viable option, the FS-GIGA can bond up to 8-Pairs of VDSL2 and deliver 450/100 Mbps at 3,000 feet, 250/50 Mbps at 5,500 feet and 50/8 Mbps at 12,000 feet from the DSLAM. FS-GIGA is a proven solution to accelerate Business Ethernet coverage and improve service enablement agility with a faster path to revenue, ability to retain the customer install base, increase service performance and improve customer satisfaction.

“We’ve deployed Calix-E7s in our network and one of our business customers was able to obtain 13 Mbps download and 900 Kbps in upload speed on a single pair of VDSL2 at about 9,000 feet. However this was not adequate to meet their business bandwidth needs during peak season,” said Michael Herring Research and Development Network Engineer at Citizens Telephone. “One of the initial options we considered was to use legacy SHDSL, which could have improved the upload speed to 10 Mbps, however this would have disrupted our other VDSL2 clients on the same binder. Then we discovered the Positron FS-GIGA and we realized we could increase their bandwidth to 78 Mbps and 9.5 Mbps respectively, that’s a 600% increase,” said Herring.

“It’s the only Business Ethernet CPE you’ll need to deliver significant broadband services to businesses that are beyond the typical Customer Serving Area (CSA). Operators like Citizens Telephone can deliver Business Ethernet services to businesses located in rural and remote areas”, said Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO of Positron Access Solutions. The MEF CE 2.0 certified FS-GIGA is SDN-Ready, with extensive support for Device Auto-Detection & Configuration, Service Activation & Test and Performance Monitoring capabilities” said Trudeau.

The FS-GIGA is future-proof with support for multi-pair VDSL2, G.fast, GigE (RJ-45), GPON or Ethernet Fiber and can use the existing building cabling such as Cat-1-3 (telephone wire), Cat-5, Cat-6 or Fiber to allow for migration to any of the above access technologies without upgrading the CPE.

Combining the FS-GIGA with the BRX-VDSL2 can further improve the bandwidth rate and reach to businesses that would otherwise be out of range of the Business Ethernet CSA. This enables expedited service deployment to the customer without delays.

Positron Access Solutions is exhibiting at the Calix ConneXions Innovation and User Conference at the Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada on October 28-31 2017.

About Positron Access Solutions

Positron Access Solutions is a worldwide leader in multi-pair Bonded Copper and Fiber solutions delivering 100 Mbps to Gigabit Ethernet performance for the most demanding Carrier applications, including Metro Ethernet services, MTU/MDU, and backhaul of Small Cell sites and remote DSLAMs. Positron Access was first to deliver an 8-pair bonded VDSL2 solution supporting Vectoring, G.INP and compliant with ITU G.991.2. Positron’s FS-GIGA is CE 2.0 certified and is the first commercial product to deliver 1 Gbps symmetrical service at a distance of 800 feet of telephone wires. It enables Operators to leverage fiber, multi-pair VDSL2, G.fast bonded copper over telephone wiring, or coax and GPON to deliver enhanced Carrier Ethernet services. Positron Access Solutions is a member of the Metro Ethernet Forum. Positron's global footprint extends from the United States and Canada through Europe, Latin America, Asia and the South Pacific.