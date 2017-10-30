Content Analytics, the end-to-end eCommerce management platform, announces today the launch of VendorSCOR™. The first solution of its kind, VendorSCOR combines deep analytics with robust content management capabilities to help retailers keep brands accountable for the product content they place on their site. With VendorSCOR, retailers can send brands scorecards on their quality of their content for each product, along with actionable insights for fixing and syndicating the content accordingly. By fostering this partnership between retailers and brands for superb product content, the program allows the two to work together to drive sales and deliver better customer experiences.

As one of the first major retailers to partner with Content Analytics on the VendorSCOR offering, Target will focus on using vendor scorecarding to prepare for the rapidly approaching holiday season.

“As a trusted retailer, we need to ensure that our guests have a consistent brand experience both instore and online,” said Michelle Winter, Director of Product Content at Target, “Content Analytics enables us to optimize our digital content, giving the guest the product information they need, when they need it, to feel confident shopping with Target.”

Through web data extraction, VendorSCOR continuously analyzes a retailer’s site to monitor, measure and prioritize content — enabling retailers to spot issues and communicate with brands via weekly scorecards to address them. These scorecards pinpoint product content that doesn’t hold up to the retailer’s standards, including missing images, a lack of ratings and reviews, poor product titles, and many other product content issues.

In addition to the analytics, brands receive a list of best practices and recommendations, empowering them to immediately correct omissions or errors through Content Analytics’ intuitive platform. This technology creates a mutually beneficial product content optimization experience for retailers and brands by leveraging live, consumer-facing content, effectively improving product discoverability, increasing sales and decreasing the rate of returns.

“Combining both analytics and content management is the key to surviving and winning in today’s ultra-competitive retail landscape. If retailers don’t provide consumers the information they need to make a purchase, they’ll simply go to one that will,” said Kenji Gjovig, VP of Partnerships and Business Development at Content Analytics. “Retailers, like Target, recognize the need for quality product content, but with an overwhelming set of priorities and a massive amount of data, it can be difficult to ensure every product’s content remains optimized and up-to-date. VendorSCOR not only monitors for a problem, but it also provides retailers and the brands they partner with the streamlined and user-friendly solutions to fix it together.”

For more information about VendorSCOR, visit https://contentanalyticsinc.com/ecommerce-solutions-retailers.

About Content Analytics, Inc.

Content Analytics is the only end-to-end eCommerce solution combining analytics, content management and reporting all in one platform. We understand the complexity of eCommerce management, so we built our platform to simplify the process, with everything you need to manage all of your products, and ultimately, increase revenues. We’re helping some of the globe’s largest brands, including P&G, Levi’s, Dole, Pfizer, Mattel, L’Oréal, Samsung and more stay at the forefront of eCommerce. Learn more at http://www.contentanalyticsinc.com.