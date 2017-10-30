ZeptoMetrix™ Corporation Announces Interim President

ZeptoMetrix™ Corporation announces that effective immediately, Ronald Urmson, Vice President and CFO, will become the Interim President of the corporation. Dr. Gregory Chiklis, current President and CEO of ZeptoMetrix Corporation has resigned, effective December 24, 2017, to pursue other opportunities.

The current management team at ZeptoMetrix Corporation will continue to remain in place to pursue our growth objectives as the corporation continues to develop innovative new products, deliver exceptional testing services, manufacture the industry’s standards for infectious disease quality controls and provide stellar customer service to our partners and customers. Our mission continues to be “Partner to our Customer”.

We wish to recognize Dr. Chiklis for his leadership and insight. As our entire team continues to focus on service and product quality to meet the ever-changing opportunities in today’s market we want to thank all of our partners and customers in advance for their support during this transition.

About ZeptoMetrix™ Corporation

ZeptoMetrix Corporation is a renowned industry leader and innovator identified with quality, reliable and trusted products/services for infectious disease diagnostic development. ZeptoMetrix Corporation is a fully integrated biotechnology company whose offerings support all phases of research and development, validation, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic testing.

Founded in 1999, ZeptoMetrix is headquartered in Buffalo, New York with additional facilities in Franklin, Massachusetts.