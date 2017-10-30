This award shows the strong presence of the young Creativation brand in the events industry, as well as the success we’ve had with an integrated marketing communications approach to event promotion,” says Mark Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer, AFCI.

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) announces Creativation, its premier trade event for the creative arts industry, has been recognized by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events’™ (IAEE) 2017 Art of the Show Competition as best Show Brand Design/Development in its net square footage category. AFCI won first place for the overall branding program and variety of creative elements used to launch Creativation.

“This award shows the strong presence of the young Creativation brand in the events industry, as well as the success we’ve had with an integrated marketing communications approach to event promotion,” says Mark Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer, AFCI. “It’s an honor to be recognized by IAEE.”

The Art of the Show competition is the only marketing competition that specifically targets the exhibitions and events industry to award excellence in promotional materials. Creativation’s winning entry will be featured in a gallery style display at IAEE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition, taking place November 28-30, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. Click here to view the online gallery of Creativation’s marketing material.

Earlier this year, Craft Business, a U.K. trade magazine for craft and hobby retailers, awarded Creativation for Best Marketing Campaign through its Craft Business Awards.

Creativation 2018 will be held January 18-22 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about the event and how to attend, visit http://www.CreativationShow.org.

About the Association For Creative Industries

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) is the premier trade association for the global creative arts products industries. AFCI strives to deliver innovative high value services as we support our Members who provide products and services to educate, entertain, and inspire creative consumers. Our Members include the manufacturers, retailers, distributors, designers, educators, digital content providers, professional makers and DIYers, and other creative professionals that comprise the $40 billion+ creative arts industries around the globe. For more information about AFCI, membership, or its annual Creativation trade event, visit http://www.afci.global.

About International Association of Exhibitions and Events™

Trusted since 1928, IAEE provides quality and value to its members through leadership, service, education and strong relationships. IAEE is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of show organizers, exhibitors and exhibition suppliers. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth. IAEE provides relevant, timely, and innovative education to its members and the industry. IAEE recognizes its strategic partners: 4imprint, a2z, Inc., BearCom, Buttine Exhibition Insurance, Convention News Television (CNTV), Delta Airlines, Mexico Tourism Board, New Orleans Morial Convention Center, New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau, Orange County Convention Center, Streampoint Solutions and Synchronicities (Visit Anaheim, Visit Baltimore and Visit San Antonio). Visit http://www.iaee.com for more information.