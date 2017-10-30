The arrangement brings one of the richest and most comprehensive collections of historical and government–related information to researchers in academic and public libraries.

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and William S. Hein & Co., Inc. (HeinOnline), the world’s largest image-based legal and historical document research database, announce the availability of five HeinOnline databases on EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™. The arrangement brings one of the richest and most comprehensive collections of historical and government–related information to researchers in academic and public libraries.

The HeinOnline databases provide unique coverage of legal history and government documents, making them a valuable resource for government, politics and law curricula. These resources provide a vast array of content including books, government documents, constitutions and treaties. HeinOnline databases feature works from some of the greatest minds in legal history, as well as a robust collection of Congressional documents, including comprehensive coverage of the Congressional Record, more than 60,000 hearings, thousands of House and Senate Reports, CRS reports, committee prints, and much more. Additionally, comprehensive coverage of both the Federal Register and Code of Federal Regulations is available.

The HeinOnline resources include:



HeinOnline Legal Classics - includes more than 10,000 complete works from some of the greatest legal minds in history including Joseph Story, Jeremy Bentham, William Blackstone, William Holdsworth, Henry Maine, Federick William Maitland, Frederick Pollock, Benjamin N. Cardozo, and many more. In addition to many “classics” this collection also includes rare items that are found in only a handful of libraries around the world.

HeinOnline Federal Register - provides comprehensive coverage (dating back to 1936) of The Federal Register, a legal newspaper published by the National Archives and Records Administration. Coverage includes Presidential documents, as well as rules, proposed rules, regulations, and notices from various government agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice.

HeinOnline Code of Federal Regulations - features the codification of the general and permanent rules and regulations published in the Federal Register and dates back to its inception. All 50 subject matter titles are searchable, including Food & Drugs, Energy, Banks & Banking, Domestic Security, Commerce & Foreign Trade, Securities & Exchanges, Employees’ Benefits, National Defense, Public Health, Transportation and much more.

HeinOnline U.S. Congressional Documents - features the complete Congressional Record Bound version, as well as the daily version back to 1980. It also includes the three predecessor titles: Annals of Congress (1789-1824), Register of Debates (1824-1837) Congressional Globe (1833-1873), and Congressional Hearings (1927-2012), as well as other important congressional material including more than 60,000 Congressional hearings (e.g., Benghazi, Supreme Court Nominations). Also included are thousands of House and Senate Reports, CRS Reports, committee prints, and much more.

HeinOnline World Constitutions Illustrated - includes information on constitutional and political development of every country in the world. It includes the current constitution for every country in its original language format and an English translation, as well as substantial constitutional histories for all countries.

Legal Classics and Federal Register are available now and Code of Federal Regulation, U.S. Congressional Documents and World Constitution will be available by the end of 2017. The resources are updated monthly.

All of the HeinOnline databases are accessible via EBSCO’s customizable, intuitive search platform, EBSCOhost and can also be leveraged within the EBSCO Discovery Service experience to further integrate with other library holdings/resources. Mobile users can also access the databases on the go via their Android and iOS smartphones.

About HeinOnline

HeinOnline is a premier online database containing more than 160 million pages and 160,000 titles of legal history and government documents in a fully searchable, image-based format. HeinOnline contains the entire Congressional Record, Federal Register, and Code of Federal Regulations, current and historical constitutions for every country in the world, and a vast collection of classic treatises.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 1,000,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

