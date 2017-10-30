"The payment schemes have increased their tempo on release and data security management forcing merchants to continually invest in their payments infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. CenPOS is your partner to this changing landscape enabling merchants to remain current with the scheme changes."

CenPOS, a leading end-to-end payments engine that drives enterprise-class solutions for businesses of all types, announced today a new addition to their Executive Leadership team.

As the Chief Revenue Officer, David heads up new business development, account management, and marketing for CenPOS. “I’m excited to join the CenPOS family”, says Jimenez. "They have developed in my opinion the most robust payment switch, offering merchants the ability to outsource their payments and data security requirements. Further, note that the payment schemes have increased their tempo on release and data security management forcing merchants to continually invest in their payments infrastructure at an unprecedented pace. CenPOS is your partner to this changing landscape enabling merchants to remain current with the scheme changes. Thus, we make it possible for merchants to sell more product to more clients with less friction and greater security.”

David joins CenPOS after successfully leading the global sales of Ingenico ePayments & GlobalCollect. Under his leadership, Ingenico ePayments saw double-digit growth in new business reach 20% and core at 38% while the company exceeded its revenue and margin objectives thru 2017. Jimenez led market expansions in Latin America and Asia during the same period opening branches in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Shanghai, Tokyo and Australia. “Merchants today are looking for a payment partner who can help them navigate the payment options globally”, says Jimenez. “CenPOS is poised to do exactly that.”

Jimenez could not discuss explicitly CenPOS global plans at this time but mentioned that investment in the growth of CenPOS is part of the strategy. “I will grow the footprint and commercial organization to meet the increased demand in the marketplace for CenPOS services”.

Strategically, David led the transaction of GlobalCollect to Ingenico as a member of the Executive Committee. David’s career spans 25 years in Business Development and Sales Leadership with Chase Paymentech & Ingenico. Prior to Payments, Jimenez worked at MCI Worldcom and Global Crossing applying technology and communications to the Financial Services sector. He brings a deep level of understanding and experience to e-Commerce, m-Commerce, Retail, T&E and Recurring Bill-Pay merchants. “I’ve known David for 15 years and having him in CenPOS at this point is the absolute right time for our business”, said Jorge Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of CenPOS. “With his experience and execution, CenPOS will grow exponentially and have greater reach than before. “He is a proven expert in transition management, sales growth and has a passion for driving a winning culture.”

For further information, contact:

CenPOS

Jorge Fernandez

Telephone: 877.630.7960

info(at)cenpos(dot)com

https://www.cenpos.com

About CenPOS

CenPOS is a merchant-centric, end-to- end payments engine that drives enterprise-class solutions for

businesses, saving them time and money, while improving their customer engagement. CenPOS’ secure,

cloud-based solution optimizes acceptance for all payment types across multiple channels without

disrupting the merchant’s banking relationships. | CenPOS | @CenPOS