UserZoom, the leading user experience (UX) research platform company, is dedicated to providing its customers with the insights they need to craft great online experiences. As part of that dedication, UserZoom announced today their improved functionality and ease with which customers can quickly recruit the best representative users into their studies.

Sourcing the right participants for studies has always been a challenge, especially when time is of the essence. This is why UserZoom has developed IntelliZoom, their intelligent participant sourcing engine, to make this task faster and easier. IntelliZoom gives clients access to over 120 million people globally that can be invited into their studies; 28 million of which can be leveraged instantly for Think-Out-Loud usability studies.

"Finding right participants is critical for every UX research project,” said Kuldeep Kelkar, global vice president of professional services at UserZoom. “The new IntelliZoom participant sourcing engine combines the power of several panel sources, including UserZoom's panel, to reach the right participants, fast."

In addition to sourcing participants through IntelliZoom, clients with a subscription to UserZoom’s platform will continue to benefit from the ability to source their own users completely free of charge, inviting them to participate with a unique URL through just about any channel.

With both methods available to UserZoom’s customers, sourcing participants has never been easier or faster.

“Our IntelliZoom participant sourcing engine, and the ability to source your own users free of charge, gives clients access to the most relevant representative users for any type of research objective,” said Andrew Jensen, vice president of product at UserZoom. “Together with recent advancements in core platform technology, we’re thrilled to provide our customers with the most powerful participant sourcing solution for UX research in the market.”

This new release also expands UserZoom’s footprint in Europe.

“Thanks to IntelliZoom, finding high quality participants in the UK has never been faster or easier,” added Jamie Mellalieu, vice president of sales EMEA at UserZoom. "With this level of access to participants, this solution ensures that choosing UserZoom is always the smart option for European enterprises looking to improve their user experiences.”

Also starting today, UserZoom’s customers will enjoy a powerful new self-serve screener for their ‘Think-Out-Loud’ usability studies, allowing them to be more selective in their sourcing efforts and, without forgoing speed, get the most actionable insights.

“UserZoom’s Think-Out-Loud usability studies allow me to design an unmoderated usability study and launch it out to the panel immediately,” said Kevin Newton, UX researcher at ServiceMaster. “This makes it really seamless for me. Hours later I have the results, I have the videos, I can get the quantitative stats if that’s what I chose to do, and in one day I can present results to my stakeholders.”

Advanced screeners are also available for all other study types to give clients even deeper precision with who makes it into their projects.

With this level of participant sourcing flexibility, clients will be able to more precisely recruit participants for their specific research needs. As a result they will be able to more confidently make the best possible design recommendations that will help impact the bottom line.

To learn more about UserZoom’s all-in-one UX research platform, please visit http://www.UserZoom.com.

About UserZoom

UserZoom is the all-in-one user experience research and testing platform for the enterprise. Our cloud-based platform provides the quantitative and qualitative insights needed to measure and improve user experience. With offices in four countries, the company helps global brands like Coca-Cola, Google and Amazon raise the bar for an outstanding online customer experience.