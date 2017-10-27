Singing Nuns Top Billboard Classical and Holiday Charts

Rounding out their 20th anniversary year on a high note, the Dominican Sisters of Mary surprised the music industry with a remarkable debut on multiple Billboard Charts this week, including #1 overall Classical and #3 overall Holiday, besting veteran recording industry acts such as Josh Groban and Celine Dion. The instant classic: Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary, is an unusual chart-topping success story, as the Sisters do not tour and spend their lives as educators with a semi-contemplative focus.

This new multi-cultural Christmas album features music from ten different countries, spanning centuries from ancient to modern. ‘Jesu Joy’ includes beautiful acapella arrangements as well as smaller chamber orchestral tracks consisting of the Sisters themselves playing the various instruments. Recorded at their Ann Arbor Motherhouse chapel, Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary is meant to share some of the Sisters’ favorite carols. The selection ranges from the fun and festive Carol of the Bells to the sublime Christmas Proclamation and the harmonious Wake, Awake, For Night is Flying. As well on this special offering- are original compositions such as Snowflakes, which until now- have been heard only in the chapel each year at Christmas.

Now widely available to share, the Sisters release this recording internationally with De Montfort Music through Sony Classical.

