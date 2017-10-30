Women’s Event Brings Together Dallas’ Top Women in Law Enforcement

On Tuesday, November 7th, the three women that hold Dallas’ top law enforcement positions will speak at the Women’s Business Council – Southwest’s annual Harvesting Partnerships Educational Symposium. The keynote panel will feature newly appointed Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, and Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

This is the first time for a major city in the United States that all three top law enforcement positions are held by minority women. This keynote panel will discuss their journey to success, overcoming barriers, and how they are impacting the community.

“We are so honored to have these outstanding women speak at Harvesting Partnerships,” said Debbie Hurst, President of the Women’s Business Council – Southwest. “Their career challenges and successes parallel what many of our members face in the business world and I am excited to learn from them on November 7th.”

The event, open to the public, will kick-off with a seated luncheon including the keynote panel and the Lillie Knox Investing for Growth Grant presentation awarded to preselected WBCS members. After lunch, attendees can participate in educational workshops with topics on growing your business, personal development, and prioritizing employee development. The day wraps up with a networking reception.

Event Details

Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 11:30am-5pm

Courtyard Grapevine – 2200 Bass Pro Drive, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Online registration for WBCS members is $65 and $80 for non-members before October 31st. On-site registration is available at an increased rate. For more information, please call Elizabeth Garner at 817-299-0566.

This event is graciously sponsored by DFW Airport, SQV Construction Services, PepsiCo, CM Productions, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ExxonMobil, and DFW Movers & Erectors, Inc.

About WBCS

Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBCS) is dedicated to increasing mutually beneficial procurement opportunities between certified woman-owned businesses, corporations, businesses, government entities, institutions and other organizations. With more than 1,200 Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Members and over 80 Sustaining (Corporate) Members, WBCS is in its 22nd year of providing national certification to women-owned businesses. WBCS administers the national certification on behalf of the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) for the following states: Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and north and central Texas. To find out more about WBCS, please visit http://www.wbcsouthwest.org.