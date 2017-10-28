DJI Goggles

DJI recently threw their proverbial hat into the ring with their first FPV goggles, the DJI Goggles. Within hours the DJI Goggles sold out, heralding a new era in DJI’s history. “The technology imbued in these goggles is the first of its kind, in particular the Head Tracking Technology, which is sure to turn heads – both figuratively and literally,” commented Drone World President and Founder Stephen McKenna. He continued, saying “When DJI first showcased these goggles in November 2016 we knew they would be a huge hit, and they are destined to exponentially grow in popularity as consumers discover them.”

The DJI Goggles offer high resolution with 2K screens split into two 1280x1440 sections, designed for the ultimate low lag transmission. Utilizing DJI’s OccuSync wireless transmission system, up to four devices can be connected to the Mavic Pro simultaneously. Built-in antennas guarantee 360°coverage, providing pilots with a reliable connection regardless of location. What truly sets these goggles apart, however, is their marvelous Head Tracking Technology, which allows users to control both aircraft yaw and camera tilt. These are the first FPV goggles to accomplish this feat, further cementing DJI’s place as the king of drones.

Another stunning feature that ups the “cool factor” is the touchpad on the side of the goggles. The design is sleek, effortless, and allows users to cycle through menus with ease without removing the goggles. All of the familiar DJI intelligent flight modes are accessible through the Goggles themselves via simple swipe and tap gestures. Need to look around? The goggles flip up easily, remaining securely strapped while granting a quick look around.

For years we at Drone World have offered Fat Shark goggles, a perennial leader in FPV Goggles. Fat Shark Dominator V3 goggles are compatible with DJI Phantom 4, Phantom 4 Pro (Pro+), Phantom 4 Advanced, and both the Inspire 1 and 2 models (thanks to the HDMI ports). To learn more about the Fat Shark FPV Goggles, DJI Goggles, and how the two compare to the Headplay SE V2 Goggles, be sure to check out our goggles comparison page.

DJI Goggles offer FPV perspectives for multiple wearers, effectively creating flight experiences for drone pilots and their friends like never seen before. They connect wirelessly to the DJI Mavic Pro, and connect via the Micro USB port for the Inspire 2 and Phantom 4 series. The Inspire series, Phantom 4 Pro+, and Phantom 4 Advanced + drones connect with the HDMI cable. Vice President of Drone World Chris Brunasso remarked: “Ultimately it’s evident that DJI has put a plenty of thought and planning into these goggles, from the equal weight distribution around the head, to the adjustable knob, and even an interpupillary distance knob to tune the Goggles to fit your eyes. For a first time product, these goggles are loaded with a bevy of intelligent features that betray DJI’s ample forethought and commitment to user-friendly products.”

