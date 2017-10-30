SkyTouch Technology honored on Capterra's list of Top PMS companies We are honored to be included in Capterra’s list and plan to continue the momentum into the coming year.

Capterra, a web service that helps businesses find software solutions, has added SkyTouch Technology, a premier hotel property management system (PMS) provider, to this year’s Capterra report: The Top 20 Most Popular Hospitality Property Management Software.

Installed in over 7,000 hotels spanning eight countries, and comprising more than half a million rooms, SkyTouch Hotel OS® offers hotel companies a massively scalable platform. SkyTouch offers fully integrated property, rate and distribution management, 24/7 tech support, and over 100 interfaces.

“SkyTouch continues to grow and expand with a customer base that includes independent properties and hotel companies with dozens or thousands of properties in their portfolios,” said SkyTouch CEO Todd Davis. “We are honored to be included in Capterra’s list and plan to continue the momentum into the coming year.”

Over 330 hospitality property management software products were considered for the Top Hotel PMS list, but only the top twenty were chosen.

"We updated our Hospitality Property Management Software report to highlight the biggest players in the hospitality industry," said Rachel Wille of Capterra. “SkyTouch, with more than 75,000 users, was a new addition to the 2017 Top 20 report."

The SkyTouch Hotel OS features a mobile-friendly Property Management System (PMS) that allows hotel staff to manage front desk operations, room inventory, check-ins and check-outs, guest folios, housekeeping operations and reporting. SkyTouch’s Rate Management System utilizes a Best Available Rate (BAR) pricing strategy to help hotels optimize revenue. And the SkyTouch Distribution Management solution provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property.

“SkyTouch Technology is continually enhancing and optimizing our PMS offering,” said Davis. “We continue adding integrations to more best-in-class third-party software solutions, disrupting the industry and changing the face of hotel management software.”

Read the full Capterra report here.

About SkyTouch Technology

SkyTouch Technology is the provider of the most widely used cloud-based property management system. Built in the cloud by hotel professionals for hotel companies, SkyTouch Hotel OS is designed to help hotel executives meet their most important strategic objectives: to enhance the guest experience, advance performance, and achieve growth while evolving with changing market needs. Accessible from anywhere, the SkyTouch PMS provides visibility and control of operations through real-time, impactful business analytics that help improve hotel guest experience, operational decision-making, and financial results for today’s hotelier. SkyTouch provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property.

For more information about SkyTouch Technology, visit skytouchtechnology.com.

